medindia
World COPD Day - ‘Never Too Early, Never Too Late’
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

World COPD Day - ‘Never Too Early, Never Too Late’

Written by Iswarya
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 20, 2018 at 3:35 PM
Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • World COPD Day is observed annually on every third Wednesday of November
  • The main aim of the campaign is to increase awareness about the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and improve COPD care throughout the world
  • For this year 2018, the theme is 'Never Too Early, Never Too Late'

World COPD Day is observed annually on every third Wednesday of November around the world with the primary aim to boost people's understanding of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and promote better care for patients around the world. World COPD Day's theme for the year 2018 is 'Never Too Early, Never Too Late.'
World COPD Day - ‘Never Too Early, Never Too Late’

Aim of the Campaign

The principal purpose of the campaign is to:
  • Raise awareness about COPD and reduce COPD-associated deaths worldwide
  • Improve healthcare standards for patients with COPD
  • Draw the attention of public health professionals, decision-makers and society to develop programs for identifying, preventing and controlling the disease

What is COPD?

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a life-threatening, progressive lung condition that obstructs airflow and makes it hard to breathe. It is mainly caused due to prolonged exposure to tobacco smoke.

History of COPD Day

World COPD Day was started as an annual campaign in 2002 and was organized by the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) in association with the health care professionals and COPD patient groups around the globe. On this day, different activities are organized in every country to educate people and help reduce the burden of COPD.

Facts and Statistics on COPD

  • Approximately there are 251 million cases of COPD worldwide
  • Globally, 3.17 million deaths were caused by the disease in 2015
  • In the U.S. alone, it is estimated that 24 million people have COPD, but half of the number goes undiagnosed
  • COPD kills 30,000 people a year in the UK
  • COPD is currently the third leading cause of death globally
  • COPD deaths are highly prevalent in low and middle-income countries
  • Although smoking is a common cause of COPD, other factors like second-hand smoke, occupational dust, air pollution, chemicals, and genetic factors also contribute to developing COPD.
  • Nearly 25 percent of long-term smokers will go on to develop COPD

Six Simple Tips to Live an Active Life with COPD

    1. Develop a Positive Mindset: Change your outlook on the disease and understand that the key to remain active lies within the person.
    2. Set Your Goals: Define short and long-term goals for yourself. Setting specific, measurable goals will motivate you to achieve them.
    3. Adopt a Healthy Diet: Maintain a healthy diet with proper nutrition and sufficient sleep.
    4. Quit Smoking: Cigarette smoking is the cause of 90 percent of the overall deaths from lung cancer and 80 percent of overall deaths from COPD. You cannot reverse the damage done to your lungs, however quitting smoking can slow the progression of COPD.
    5. Exercise Sensibly: Exercise strengthens large muscle groups and improves airway circulation. Work towards increasing your strength, stamina and flexibility by breaking down tasks into smaller parts and schedule frequent rest periods.
    6. Have Patience: Understand that progress takes time. With a healthy diet and exercise, your strength and endurance can improve.
So, let's join hands to raise awareness of COPD, find the missing millions and help people get the treatment and care they deserve.

References :
  1. World COPD Day - (https://goldcopd.org/world-copd-day/)
  2. World COPD Day 2018 - (https://www.blf.org.uk/copdday)
  3. World COPD Day - 21 November 2018 - (http://www.firsnet.org/news-and-actions/105-world-copd-day-21-november-2018)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

COPD includes respiratory tract disorders that cause obstruction to airflow. These are chronic bronchitis, emphysema and small airway disease.

Health Hazards of Smoking - Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Cigarette smoke contains substances that directly damage the lung tissue; lung function declines.

Treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or COPD: New Revelations

In patients with moderate-to-very-severe COPD, the drug tiotropium is more effective than salmeterol in preventing exacerbations.

Emphysema

Emphysema is a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, marked by alveolar damage, and reduced air flow to lungs, leading to breathlessness and cough.

Chronic Bronchitis

Chronic bronchitis is a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder that causes obstruction to airflow and makes breathing difficult.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure >25mm Hg at rest and >30mm Hg on exertion.

More News on:

Pneumoconiosis Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Emphysema Pneumonectomy Chronic Bronchitis 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Top 10 Body Parts You Can Damage By Smoking

Health Benefits of Goji Berries
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive