The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) UK has issued expanded criteria for referral of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients to undergo lung volume reduction treatment since the minimally invasive Zephyr endobronchial valve option has become available now.said Professor Pallav Shah of the Royal Brompton Hospital, London.Zephyr Valve endobronchial procedure is already included in COPD treatment guidelines such as the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD), Global Strategy for Prevention, Diagnosis and Management of COPD, and has been advised for routine use in patients in the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Interventional Procedures Guidance on Endobronchial Valves.

New COPD Management Guidelines from National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)

About Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

‘The Zephyr endobronchial valve treatment is a minimally invasive lung volume reduction procedure in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients that improves symptoms of breathlessness, makes breathing easier and makes them more active and able to do their routine activities without discomfort.’

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in over 16s: diagnosis and management - (https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/ng115/chapter/Recommendations#lung-surgery-and-lung-volume-reduction-procedures)

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or chronic obstructive lung disease is a lung disorder that is progressive and can be life-threatening. It includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis and affectsglobally. According to reports, 3.2 million deaths were caused by the disease in 2015 (5% of all deaths globally).In emphysema , for example, the air becomes trapped in the air spaces resulting in their hyperinflation and preventing entry of fresh air into the lungs. As a result, the patient becomes severely short of breath and unable to perform normal routine activities, like walking, eating or even bathing.Currently, there isfor emphysema. The symptoms can be managed with medicines initially and as the disease progresses and the patient does not respond to medicalIn conclusion, the new endobronchial valve lung volume reduction treatment is a potential game changer in the treatment of COPD and will benefit thousands of patients who suffer from breathlessness and significantly improve their quality of life and survival.Source: Medindia