New COPD Management Guidelines from National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)

- The National
Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) UK has issued new
guidelines to include which patients with chronic
obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
are suitable to be referred for lung volume reduction
treatment with endobronchial valves
- The Zephyr endobronchial valve lung
volume reduction treatment is a minimally invasive procedure is effective
and suitable for patients who are unable to undergo invasive surgical
treatments
- Following the treatment,
the patients have significant relief of breathlessness and are able to be
more active than previously
The National Institute for Health and
Care Excellence (NICE) UK has issued expanded criteria for referral of chronic
obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
patients to undergo lung volume reduction treatment since
the minimally invasive Zephyr endobronchial valve option has become available
now.
Important
Points in New NICE COPD Guidelines
"Patients with COPD suffer from
breathlessness and that results in poor mobility and a lower quality of life.
These patients need new, less invasive options and I am very pleased to see
NICE recognize this need and recommend lung volume reduction with the Zephyr
Valves,"
- Recommendations issued following a
detailed analysis of patient response to Zephyr
endobronchial valve treatment by measuring parameters such as lung
function, exercise capacity, quality of life, and survival
- Endobronchial valve
treatment is minimally invasive and benefits patients who are
unfit for more invasive surgical treatment
- More patients will be benefited
by this and the referrals for lung volume reduction will increase
following this treatment option
- Criteria for referral of COPD patients
for lung volume reduction include patients who have quit smoking,
undergone pulmonary rehabilitation, have less than
50 percent
of expected lung function and can walk a minimum of 140 meters in six
minutes and have breathlessness
- Treatment with Zephyr endobronchial
valves is cost-effective in
comparison to medical management of COPD
said Professor Pallav Shah of the Royal Brompton
Hospital, London. "We hope to see other physicians
refer more COPD patients to pulmonary specialists be evaluated for this
less-invasive option."
About
Zephyr Valves and Endobronchial Lung Volume Reduction
- The Zephyr endobronchial valve is
made by PulmonX a leader in lung interventional device technology. The
endobronchial valve lung reduction procedure is a one-time process and
minimally invasive with no need for any incisions or cuts.
- To treat COPD patients, a thin
hollow flexible illuminated tube called bronchoscope is introduced which
helps to visualize the inside of the airways and identify diseased areas.
- Through the bronchoscope about four
tiny Zephyr valves are placed in the diseased portion of the lungs so that
the trapped air escapes and the increased lung volume due to the trapped
air (hyperinflation) reduces.
- Following the treatment patients
report ease of breathing, improvement of breathlessness and ability to
perform routine tasks which were earlier difficult.
- The endobronchial device was FDA
approved in February 2018 following a speedy review process since its
breakthrough technology offered COPD patients lung volume reduction and an
improved quality of life without invasive surgery. This treatment is safer
and more effective than current standard lung volume reducing treatments
and cost-effective in
comparison to medical treatments of COPD
- Since 2007, more than 15,000
patients worldwide have benefited from this procedure
Zephyr Valve endobronchial procedure is
already included in COPD treatment guidelines such as the Global Initiative for
Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD), Global Strategy for Prevention,
Diagnosis and Management of COPD, and has been advised for routine use in
patients in the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence
(NICE) Interventional Procedures Guidance on Endobronchial Valves.
New COPD Management Guidelines from National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)
About
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
(COPD) or chronic obstructive lung disease is a lung disorder that is
progressive and can be life-threatening. It
includes emphysema and chronic
bronchitis
and affects more
than 65 million people
globally. According to reports, 3.2
million deaths were caused by the disease in 2015 (5% of all deaths globally).
In emphysema
,
for example, the air becomes trapped in
the air spaces resulting in their hyperinflation and preventing entry of fresh
air into the lungs. As a result, the patient becomes
severely short of breath and unable to perform normal routine activities, like
walking, eating or even bathing.
Currently,
there is no cure
for emphysema. The symptoms can be managed with medicines initially and as the
disease progresses and the patient does not
respond to medical treatment,
options include highly invasive treatments such as lung volume reduction
surgery or lung transplantation.
Conclusion
In conclusion, the new endobronchial
valve lung volume reduction treatment is a potential game changer in the
treatment of COPD and will benefit thousands of patients who suffer from
breathlessness and significantly improve their quality of life and survival.
References :
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in over 16s: diagnosis and management - (https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/ng115/chapter/Recommendations#lung-surgery-and-lung-volume-reduction-procedures)
