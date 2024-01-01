Why Are Heart Attacks More Common in Winter?

- Navigate winter risks with strategies for temperature-induced stress and reduced physical activity
- Make smart lifestyle choices amidst holiday indulgences for heart-healthy habits
- Embrace layered clothing, regular exercise, and a heart-friendly diet for holistic winter wellness
Factors Contributing to Strokes and Heart Attacks
Temperature-Induced Stress:Cold weather can lead to blood vessel constriction, increasing the heart's workload and elevating the risk of heart attacks, especially in those with pre-existing cardiovascular conditions (2).
Reduced Physical Activity:Winter often discourages outdoor exercise, contributing to a decline in physical activity levels—a significant risk factor for heart attacks and strokes.
Dehydration:In colder months, reduced thirst may lead to decreased water intake, straining the heart and contributing to cardiovascular risks (3).
Unhealthy Dietary Choices:Festive seasons like Christmas and New Year's are associated with indulgent feasts, contributing to conditions like obesity and diabetes, increasing the risk of heart disease.
Hypertension (High Blood Pressure):Elevated blood pressure strains arteries and the heart, increasing the risk of strokes and heart attacks (4).
High Cholesterol Levels:Elevated LDL cholesterol levels result in plaque buildup, causing atherosclerosis and increasing the risk of blood clots and cardiovascular events (5).
Smoking and Tobacco Use:Smoking narrows blood vessels and promotes blood clot formation, elevating the risk of strokes and heart attacks (6).
Diabetes:Insulin resistance and high blood sugar in diabetes damage blood vessels, increasing the likelihood of atherosclerosis, heart attacks, and strokes.
Obesity and Overweight:Excess body weight, especially around the abdomen, strains the cardiovascular system, contributing to conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes.
Excessive Alcohol Consumption:Heavy drinking can lead to high blood pressure and irregular heart rhythms, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
Stress:Chronic stress contributes to unhealthy behaviors, elevates blood pressure, and increases the likelihood of cardiovascular events over time.
Measures for Preventing Heart Attacks in Winter
Layered Clothing:Dressing in layers and covering extremities helps mitigate blood vessel constriction, reducing strain on the heart.
Regular Physical Activity:Engage in indoor activities to maintain physical activity levels, regulate blood pressure, manage weight, and improve overall heart function.
Heart-Healthy Nutrition:Consume a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains while limiting high-fat and high-sugar foods.
Adequate Hydration:Maintain consistent water intake to prevent dehydration, avoiding excessive alcohol and caffeine consumption.
Stress Management:Practice stress-reducing techniques like meditation and deep breathing to combat emotional and physiological stress (7).
Regular Health Check-Ups:Monitor and manage cardiovascular risk factors through regular health check-ups, including tracking blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Effectively manage chronic conditions.
References:
- Cardiac mortality is higher around Christmas and New Year's than at any other time: the holidays as a risk factor for death
Phillips DP, Jarvinen JR, Abramson IS, Phillips RR. Cardiac mortality is higher around Christmas and New Year's than at any other time: the holidays as a risk factor for death. Circulation. 2004 Dec 21;110(25):3781-8. doi: 10.1161/01.CIR.0000151424.02045.F7. Epub 2004 Dec 13. PMID: 15596560.
- Cold exposure and ischemic heart disease
Houdas Y, Deklunder G, Lecroart JL. Cold exposure and ischemic heart disease. Int J Sports Med. 1992 Oct;13 Suppl 1:S179-81. doi: 10.1055/s-2007-1024632. PMID: 1483767.
- Hydration Status and Cardiovascular Function
Watso JC, Farquhar WB. Hydration Status and Cardiovascular Function. Nutrients. 2019 Aug 11;11(8):1866. doi: 10.3390/nu11081866. PMID: 31405195; PMCID: PMC6723555.
- High Blood Pressure and Cardiovascular Disease. Hypertension
Fuchs FD, Whelton PK. High Blood Pressure and Cardiovascular Disease. Hypertension. 2020 Feb;75(2):285-292. doi: 10.1161/HYPERTENSIONAHA.119.14240. Epub 2019 Dec 23. PMID: 31865786; PMCID: PMC10243231.
- Atherosclerosis
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK507799/
- Cardiovascular risk factors for acute stroke: Risk profiles in the different subtypes of ischemic stroke
Arboix A. Cardiovascular risk factors for acute stroke: Risk profiles in the different subtypes of ischemic stroke. World J Clin Cases. 2015 May 16;3(5):418-29. doi: 10.12998/wjcc.v3.i5.418. PMID: 25984516; PMCID: PMC4419105.
- Stress Management
Worthen M, Cash E. Stress Management. 2023 Aug 14. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2023 Jan–. PMID: 30020672.