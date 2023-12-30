About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Wearable Technology Tops Fitness Trends for 2024

Wearable Technology Tops Fitness Trends for 2024
Highlights:
  • Wearable technology tops the health survey conducted by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM)
  • These smart devices can help track heart rate, temperature, calories, step count, and sleep pattern providing alerts and recommendations
  • 'Worksite health promotion' and 'fitness programs for older adults' are ranked second and third respectively in the chart
Wearable technology is the new norm and fitness tracking without technology could be rare in the future. They've become so much more than just timekeeping devices. They have become an indispensable part of our everyday lives, bringing convenience and utility to our fingertips with their capacity to track exercise metrics, monitor health indicators, and receive notifications.

Wearable technology tops the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) survey results published in the article “2024 ACSM Worldwide Fitness Trends: Future Directions of the Health and Fitness Industry” (1 Trusted Source
Worldwide Survey of Fitness Trends for 2023

Go to source). The survey predicts the top 20 fitness trends in the United States and worldwide.

It's hardly surprising that wearable technology has been in the top three trends since 2016 and holds the top position in 2024 given the ongoing influence of digital technology on the world.

Tracking Health Made Easy with Wearable Technology

Wearable technology has been rapidly gaining traction as it offers valuable insights into fitness metrics, making it easier for people to track their progress and stay motivated.

From smartwatches to fitness trackers, these gadgets offer a range of functionalities like monitoring heart rate, counting steps, analyzing sleep patterns, and even recommending workout suggestions.

These GPS-enabled smart devices can also track calories, body temperature, sitting time, and much more. New breakthroughs include monitoring blood pressure, oxygen saturation, body temperature, respiratory rate, and electrocardiogram.

Wearables' continued status as the biggest trend in 2024 might also point to a rise in interest in utilizing these devices to foster social support and community connections.

Fitness Trends Across Worldwide

Apart from wearable technology, the trends at No. 2 and No. 3 also provide captivating tales. The second-most popular fitness trend for 2024 is "worksite health promotion," which made its maiden appearance in the top 10.

There is a link between the creation of work-related initiatives and benefits that promote employee well-being and workers returning to their "in-office" roles following the COVID pandemic. Additionally, fitness is being used to improve quality of life and boost mental health.

The No. 3 trend, ‘fitness programs for older adults’, experienced fluctuations that were influenced by the pandemic and other external factors, including early retirement and adopting a lifestyle that focuses on fitness.

As per the 2021 Profile of Older Americans, there was a 38% increase in the number of Americans aged 65 and over from 2010 to 2021. Moreover, it is expected that this growth will last until 2040. For approximately 27% of this population live independently, and regular physical activity is essential to their continued independence and health.

Merging this survey results with present fitness trends helps us to comprehend the developments that are expected to propel the fitness and health sector both in the U.S. and worldwide.

Overall, the top three trends for 2024 appear to depict a fitness landscape where people are still interested in wearable technology, employers are increasingly thinking about the advantages of encouraging healthy behaviors in staff and older adults make up an increasing proportion of the population in need of physical activity.

Reference:
  1. Worldwide Survey of Fitness Trends for 2023 - (https://journals.lww.com/acsm-healthfitness/fulltext/2023/01000/worldwide_survey_of_fitness_trends_for_2023.6.aspx?)

