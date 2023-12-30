Wearable Technology Tops Fitness Trends for 2024

- Wearable technology tops the health survey conducted by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM)
- These smart devices can help track heart rate, temperature, calories, step count, and sleep pattern providing alerts and recommendations
- 'Worksite health promotion' and 'fitness programs for older adults' are ranked second and third respectively in the chart
Worldwide Survey of Fitness Trends for 2023
Tracking Health Made Easy with Wearable TechnologyWearable technology has been rapidly gaining traction as it offers valuable insights into fitness metrics, making it easier for people to track their progress and stay motivated.
From smartwatches to fitness trackers, these gadgets offer a range of functionalities like monitoring heart rate, counting steps, analyzing sleep patterns, and even recommending workout suggestions.
These GPS-enabled smart devices can also track calories, body temperature, sitting time, and much more. New breakthroughs include monitoring blood pressure, oxygen saturation, body temperature, respiratory rate, and electrocardiogram.
Wearables' continued status as the biggest trend in 2024 might also point to a rise in interest in utilizing these devices to foster social support and community connections.
Fitness Trends Across WorldwideApart from wearable technology, the trends at No. 2 and No. 3 also provide captivating tales. The second-most popular fitness trend for 2024 is "worksite health promotion," which made its maiden appearance in the top 10.
The No. 3 trend, ‘fitness programs for older adults’, experienced fluctuations that were influenced by the pandemic and other external factors, including early retirement and adopting a lifestyle that focuses on fitness.
Merging this survey results with present fitness trends helps us to comprehend the developments that are expected to propel the fitness and health sector both in the U.S. and worldwide.
Overall, the top three trends for 2024 appear to depict a fitness landscape where people are still interested in wearable technology, employers are increasingly thinking about the advantages of encouraging healthy behaviors in staff and older adults make up an increasing proportion of the population in need of physical activity.
