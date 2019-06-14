Excess Body Fat and Weight Cause Heart Disease

Highlights
:
- Excess body fat
and increased body mass index (BMI) cause several heart and
blood vessel diseases particularly aortic stenosis
- Using Mendelian
randomization the team showed that higher BMI and fat mass increase the
risk of aortic valve stenosis and several heart diseases, suggesting that
excess body fat causes heart disease
Excess body fat and increased body mass index (BMI) cause
several heart and
blood vessel diseases especially aortic stenosis according to the
first-ever study investigating this by a method called
Mendelian randomization.
The study was led by Susanna Larsson, associate professor
and senior scientist at the Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden. The findings
of the study appear in the European Heart
Journal
About
Mendelian Randomization
- Mendelian
randomization analyzes genetic
variants already known to be linked to specific risk factors of
the disease, such as body fat and BMI, as indirect
determinants or proxies for these risk factors.
- This method helps
scientists to determine whether a
risk factor has a causal relationship to a disease rather than just
association, i.e., no cause-effect
relationship can be proved.
- Also, using gene variants reduces bias since these are already
present at birth and cannot change due to external influences or by
the development of other diseases
Relationship Between Excess Fat & Weight to Heart Disease
- The study team
analyzed 96 gene variants associated with excess body fat and increased body mass index (BMI) to evaluate their causal
effect on 14 heart diseases
- The study
included 367,703 participants of white-British origin from UK Biobank - a
UK-based national and international data resource about 500,000 people,
aged 40-69 years
- Persons with
genetic variants predisposing to high BMI had increased risk of aortic
valve stenosis, heart failure, high blood pressure, peripheral artery
disease, deep vein thrombosis, coronary artery disease, atrial
fibrillation and pulmonary embolism
- For each
genetically-predicted 1kg/m2 rise in BMI, the increased risk
varied from 6% for pulmonary embolism to 13% for aortic valve stenosis
- Presence of gene
variants predicting excess body fat
resulted in increased risk the highest being for aortic stenosis (46%) followed
by ischaemic stroke, TIA (transient ischemic attack), atrial fibrillation,
cardiac failure, peripheral artery disease, deep vein thrombosis,
hypertension and coronary artery disease
Thus, the findings of the study suggest
that excess fat and body weight
increases risk of heart disease
.
Importance of
Diet & Physical Activity in Preventing Heart Disease
Interestingly, the study team emphasizes that
although these genetic variants can predispose persons to gain excess weight,
the most critical factors that
influence the development of heart disease
include diet and physical activity.
‘People who had gene variants predicting excess body fat and high body mass index (BMI) had a high risk of developing several heart and blood vessel diseases, including aortic valve stenosis, deep vein thrombosis, heart failure, high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, atrial fibrillation, peripheral artery disease, stroke and pulmonary embolism.’
A healthy diet plus physical exercise is the cornerstone
to prevent heart disease and
we must limit our calorie intake
Read More..
to give sufficient energy to maintain
healthy body weight, i.e. a BMI of between 20 to 25 kg/m2. Therefore, people genetically predisposed to high BMI
should try harder and strive to maintain optimal body weight.
Professor Larsson said: "Our genes can make us
somewhat more predisposed to gain body weight but lifestyle factors, such as
overeating and lack of physical activity, are the major determinants of
overweight."
Merits &
Demerits of the Study
- The merits of the
study include the large numbers of
participants and the fact that they were of European descent, thereby
reducing the possibility of bias by including different races.
- Possible demerits
include the fact that some gene
variants may be associated with more than one disease, that the number
of cases for some diseases was less, and that there was no data on the severity of aortic stenosis.
In summary, the first-ever study using a method of
Mendelian randomization concludes that excess body fat causes several heart
diseases in particular aortic stenosis.
Therefore,
maintaining a healthy weight through diet and exercise can prevent the disease.
References :
- Body mass index and body composition in relation to 14 cardiovascular conditions in UK Biobank: a Mendelian randomization study - (https://doi.org/10.1093/eurheartj/ehz388)
Source: Medindia