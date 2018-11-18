medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Obesity News

Obesity, Diabetes, Coronary Artery Disease Linked

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 18, 2018 at 10:19 PM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Obesity itself, not just the adverse health effects linked to it, significantly increases the risk of type 2 diabetes and coronary artery disease, stated a Cleveland Clinic genetic analysis. The paper was published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open.
Obesity, Diabetes, Coronary Artery Disease Linked
Obesity, Diabetes, Coronary Artery Disease Linked

Coronary artery disease -and complications that arise from it, such as heart attacks and heart failure- is the leading cause of the death in the United States and across the world. While other factors such as high cholesterol have been tied to coronary artery disease, the association between obesity and cardiovascular disease has not been clearly established.

For this study, researchers performed a meta-analysis of five studies with more than 880,000 participants. Researchers examined participants' genetic variations using a method called Mendelian randomization, which offers insight into the relationships between health risks and health outcomes. By relying on genetic data, this method removes confounding, or outside, variables that can extraneously influence outcomes, such as smoking, high blood pressure, or elevated cholesterol. Mendelian randomization cannot prove causality, but it can be suggestive of a causal association - as was the case in this study.

"This study is important because we can conclude that it is not solely factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol or lack of exercise that tend to come with obesity that are harmful - the excess fat itself is harmful," said Haitham Ahmed, M.D., the senior author of the study and a preventive cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic.

"Physicians should take heed and make sure they are counseling their patients about weight loss in a comprehensive and collaborative manner." The study showed that each five-point rise in BMI, for example from a BMI of 25 to a BMI of 30, increased the odds of Type 2 diabetes by 67 percent and coronary artery disease by 20 percent. In light of the Mendelian randomization, these increases are thought to be independent of traditional risk factors. This means the risks hold true even if the patient has, for example, normal cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar. Three of the studies analyzed also included stroke as a clinical outcome, but the researchers did not find a significant association between obesity and all-cause stroke.

"It is very important to recognize that while lifestyle factors certainly contribute to obesity, obesity is not simply a lifestyle choice. It is a disease, and there is large genetic influence on your weight," Dr. Ahmed said. "Our data show that nearly 100 genetic variations influence the development of obesity and subsequently increase your risk of heart disease."

According to the CDC, 39.8 percent of U.S. adults are obese. Meanwhile, World Health Organization reports 13 percent of the world's adult population is obese and that the prevalence of obesity has tripled between 1975 and 2016. Obesity rates, along with rates of cardiovascular disease and diabetes, are expected to continue to rise, if current trends continue

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being over weight or obese!

Quiz on Diabetes Medications

How much do you know about the medications used to treat diabetes? Here are a few questions you could attempt to test your ...

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.

How to Lose Weight?

Slide show which explains obesity causes and tips on how to lose weight. Exercising before breakfast is most effective for weight loss.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve the blockages of the arteries of the heart. Coronary artery bypass surgery lasts up to 3 to 6 hours.

Exercise Stress Test

A stress test is used to test for heart disease. Exercise stress test is also called exercise electrocardiogram, treadmill test, graded exercise test, or stress ECG.

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Temporal Arteritis

Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) or Temporal Arteritis is a condition where arteries those supplying to the head region get inflamed. The causes of Temporal Arteritis are not known.

More News on:

Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Temporal Arteritis Exercise Stress Test Atherectomy 

What's New on Medindia

Top 12 Body Parts You Can Damage By Smoking

Health Benefits of Goji Berries

Paralysis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive