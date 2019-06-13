Rotavirus Vaccine May Protect Children Against Type 1 Diabetes

Rotavirus vaccination in infants not only prevents viral diarrhea or stomach flu but significantly reduces the risk of developing type 1 diabetes during childhood and adolescence, according to a recent study from the University of Michigan led by epidemiologist Mary A.M. Rogers, Ph.D.

The study team analyzed anonymous insurance data of 1.5 million American children born prior to and after the introduction of rotavirus vaccine in 2006 for comparison

Over 540,000 children born after 2006 had been given the complete series of rotavirus shots; nearly 141,000 obtained at least a single dose, while more than 246,000 did not receive the vaccine at all

Another set of children for comparison, born in the five years before the vaccine became available, included about 547,000 children

The risk of type 1 diabetes was particularly decreased among children who received all three doses of the pentavalent form of the vaccine compared to those who received two doses of the monovalent form. The pentavalent vaccine prevents infection by 5 types of rotavirus while the monovalent vaccine protects against one type

As a group, infants who received all three recommended doses of rotavirus vaccine had a 33 % lower risk of developing type 1 diabetes compared to unvaccinated children

According to the study team, in absolute terms, 8 lesser cases of type 1 diabetes for every 100000 babies would be expected to occur each year with full vaccination

Partially vaccinated babies i.e. babies who started the vaccine series but did not complete the recommended doses, did not have a reduced risk of Type 1 diabetes

Of note, in almost all cases, the vaccine was free, compared to estimated millions of dollars in the total lifetime cost of managing a person with Type 1 diabetes

‘Stomach flu vaccine can now prevent children from developing type 1 diabetes. However, a definite cause-effect relationship between rotavirus vaccine and type 1 diabetes risk cannot be established and more research is needed to confirm these findings.’

Here's How Rotavirus Vaccine Prevents Type 1 Diabetes

About Rotavirus Vaccine

Rotavirus vaccine is given to infants to prevent rotavirus diarrhea which affects babies and can cause severe diarrhea and vomiting resulting in dehydration or fluid loss

Babies vaccinated against rotavirus had a 94% lesser rate of admission to hospital for rotavirus diarrhea, and a 31% lower rate of hospitalization due to any reason, especially in the first two months after immunization

Over 25% of American children don't get fully immunized against rotavirus, and the rate of vaccination differs widely across the country, with less than half of children in New England and Pacific states being fully immunized and 2/3rds of children in the central part of the country having been fully vaccinated

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, infants should be given the multi-dose vaccine starting before 15 weeks, and complete the full schedule before they are eight months old. The vaccine is given as oral drops

Lower risk of Type 1 diabetes seen in children vaccinated against 'stomach flu' virus - (http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-44193-4)

The findings of the study appear in the journal Scientific Reports.

Thus, the findings of the study suggest that rotavirus vaccine may reduce the risk of type 1 diabetes in children, although a cause-effect relationship cannot be yet established.

The results of the current study echo the findings of a similar study in Australia that found a 14% reduction of type 1 diabetes after the rotavirus vaccine was introduced.

Previous studies have shown that rotavirus attacks the beta cells in the pancreas which have been shown to be damaged in persons with Type 1 diabetes. Thus, the vaccine might confer a protective effect on the beta cells of the pancreas that produce insulin.

In summary, although more studies and analysis are needed to validate these initial findings.