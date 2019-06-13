Rotavirus Vaccine May Protect Children Against Type 1 Diabetes

Highlights
:
- Infants who were
administered the recommended doses of rotavirus vaccine are not only
protected against stomach flu/diarrhea but are also at a lower risk of
developing type 1 diabetes compared to unvaccinated or partially
vaccinated babies
- Although,
rotavirus vaccine lowers risk of type 1 diabetes later, a
definite cause-effect relationship cannot be established and more research
is needed to confirm these findings
- Type 1 diabetes
or juvenile diabetes occurs in children and has no cure. Patients are
dependent on insulin injections for the rest of their life and are at risk
of complications to heart, kidneys, blood vessels, eyes and nerves over
time
Rotavirus vaccination in infants not
only prevents viral diarrhea or stomach flu but significantly reduces the risk
of developing type 1 diabetes during childhood and adolescence,
according to a recent study from the University of Michigan led by
epidemiologist Mary A.M. Rogers, Ph.D.
The findings of the study appear in the journal Scientific Reports
.
Link Between Rotavirus Vaccine & Type 1 Diabetes
- The study team
analyzed anonymous insurance data of 1.5 million American children born
prior to and after the introduction of rotavirus vaccine in 2006 for
comparison
- Over 540,000
children born after 2006 had been given the complete series of rotavirus
shots; nearly 141,000 obtained at least a single dose, while more than
246,000 did not receive the vaccine at all
- Another set of
children for comparison, born in the five years before the vaccine became
available, included about 547,000 children
- The risk of type 1 diabetes was
particularly decreased among children who received all three doses of the
pentavalent form of the vaccine compared to those who received two
doses of the monovalent form. The pentavalent vaccine prevents infection
by 5 types of rotavirus while the monovalent vaccine protects against one
type
- As a group, infants who received all three
recommended doses of rotavirus vaccine had a 33% lower risk of
developing type 1 diabetes compared to unvaccinated children
- According to the
study team, in absolute terms, 8 lesser cases of type 1 diabetes for every 100000 babies
would be expected to occur each year with full vaccination
- Partially
vaccinated babies i.e. babies who started the vaccine series but did not
complete the recommended doses, did not have a reduced risk of Type 1
diabetes
- Of note, in
almost all cases, the vaccine was free, compared to estimated millions of
dollars in the total lifetime cost of
managing a person with Type 1 diabetes
Thus, the findings of the study
suggest that rotavirus vaccine
may reduce the risk of type 1 diabetes in
children later in life
, although a
cause-effect relationship cannot be yet established.
‘Stomach flu vaccine can now prevent children from developing type 1 diabetes. However, a definite cause-effect relationship between rotavirus vaccine and type 1 diabetes risk cannot be established and more research is needed to confirm these findings.’
"Five years from now, we will know much
more,"
says Rogers. "The first groups of children to
receive the rotavirus vaccine in the United States are now in grade school,
when Type 1 diabetes is most often detected. Hopefully, in years to come, we'll have fewer new cases - but based on
our study findings, that depends upon parents bringing in their children to
get vaccinated."
The results of the current study echo the findings of a
similar study in Australia that found a 14% reduction of type 1 diabetes after
the rotavirus vaccine was introduced.
Here's How Rotavirus Vaccine Prevents Type 1 Diabetes
Previous studies have shown that rotavirus attacks the beta
cells in the pancreas which have been shown to be damaged in persons with Type
1 diabetes. Thus, the vaccine might confer a protective effect on the beta cells of
the pancreas that produce insulin.
About Rotavirus Vaccine
- Rotavirus vaccine is given to infants to prevent rotavirus diarrhea which affects babies and can cause severe diarrhea and
vomiting resulting in dehydration or fluid loss
- Babies vaccinated
against rotavirus had a 94% lesser rate of admission to hospital for
rotavirus diarrhea, and a 31% lower rate of hospitalization due to any reason, especially in
the first two months after immunization
- Over 25% of American children don't get fully immunized against
rotavirus, and the rate of
vaccination differs widely across the country, with less than half of
children in New England and Pacific states being fully immunized and
2/3rds of children in the central part of the country having been fully
vaccinated
- According to the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, infants should be given the multi-dose
vaccine starting before 15 weeks, and complete the full schedule before
they are eight months old. The vaccine is given as oral drops
In summary, giving the full dose of rotavirus vaccine in infancy might protect against the development
of type 1 diabetes later in life
although more studies
and analysis are needed to validate these initial findings.
References :
- Lower risk of Type 1 diabetes seen in children vaccinated against 'stomach flu' virus - (http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-44193-4)
Source: Medindia