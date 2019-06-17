Scientists Convert Type A Blood to Type O Blood

Converting
Type A Blood to Type O Blood
"We [identified] an enzyme pair from the
obligate anaerobe Flavonifractor plautii that work in concert to
efficiently convert the A antigen to the H antigen of O type blood, via a
galactosamine intermediate,"
- Type A blood is
the second most common blood type after O blood. If type A blood can be
converted to type O blood, this could
revolutionize blood banking and prevent existing blood shortages across
the world
- Until now efforts
to convert type A blood to type O have met with limited success since the
earlier enzymes were not able to completely remove the A antigen and the
process was not economical
- The current
research team led by Stephen Withers, a chemical biologist at the
University of British Columbia (UBC) in Vancouver, Canada, decided to look for a better enzyme
among the gut bacteria after trying unsuccessfully for four years
- Some of these gut bacteria latch onto the gut
wall, and "eat" the mucin that
lines the gut wall. The gut mucin is
a glycoprotein chemically similar
to the antigenic protein on the surface of the red blood cells
- During their
research, the team isolated the bacteria Flavonifractor plautii from
human stools, and found genes that
encode two enzymes that could remove important parts of the surface A
antigen from type A blood
explain the authors.
- When these two
enzymes were added to type A blood, they efficiently removed the A antigen
from the red blood cells, essentially converting them to type O blood
- The O type blood
thus obtained could be given to any patient without inducing an immune
reaction
Narla, a red blood cell physiologist at the New York Blood
Center in New York City, said
that the study findings have immense practical value since the availability of "universal" donor blood could almost
double.
Future Plans
The
future studies will aim to ensure the complete safety of the
converted type O blood.
- The team to carry
out more research to ensure that gut bacterial enzymes completely all the
A antigen present in type A blood
- They also need to
ensure that the bacterial enzymes do not change anything else on the red
blood cells that could create problems later
In summary, scientists discover gut bacterial enzymes that
can convert type A blood to type O blood, potentially overcoming the constant
blood shortages faced by hospitals across the world.
References :
- Type A blood converted to universal donor blood with help from bacterial enzymes - (https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/06/type-blood-converted-universal-donor-blood-help-bacterial-enzymes)
Source: Medindia