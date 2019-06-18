Lyme Disease: Breakthrough Could Lead to Better Treatments

Facts about Lyme Disease

Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium B. burgdorferi and transmitted by infected ticks

and transmitted by infected ticks Lyme disease is the highest reported vector-borne disease in the US

Lyme disease incidence has increased over 6,000 percent in the past 15 years in Virginia, USA

300,000 people are diagnosed with Lyme disease annually in the US

Climate change will increase the prevalence of Lyme disease

‘A molecule called peptidoglycan in the synovial fluids of affected joints in patients with Lyme arthritis was identified, which helps in developing new diagnostics and treatments for Lyme disease.’

Study Procedure

Clinical samples were obtained from confirmed Lyme disease patients

Patients were refractory to oral and/or intravenous antibiotics

Peptidoglycan was present in the synovial fluids of the patients

Peptidoglycan was purified from other bacterial components

Mouse model was used to test if arthritis could be induced by peptidoglycan alone

Study Findings

Peptidoglycan is responsible for Lyme arthritis in late-stage Lyme disease

Peptidoglycan was detected in the synovial fluid of affected joints in patients with Lyme arthritis, who did not have any active infection

In the mouse model, injection of purified peptidoglycan caused severe joint inflammation within 24 hours, proving that peptidoglycan can cause arthritis

This rapid inflammatory reaction could arise from the unique molecular structure of peptidoglycan in the bacterium B. burgdorferi

Implications of the Study

Future Plans

Concluding Remarks

The study findings indicate that when the causative bacteriummultiplies in the body, it releases a cellular component known as peptidoglycan that can produce severe inflammatory reactions.The lead author of the study was Dr. Brandon L. Jutras, PhD, who is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Biochemistry, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, at Virginia Tech, USA.The study was carried out with active collaboration from Professor Allen C. Steere, MD, who is Director of Translational Research, Rheumatology Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. More importantly, Professor Steere discovered and named Lyme disease in 1975.The study, which has been published in the, is the fruit of four years of painstaking research that began when Jutras was a postdoctoral fellow in the lab of Dr. Christine Jacobs-Wagner, PhD, who is a Professor in the Department of Microbial Pathogenesis at Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA.With reference to the study findings, Jutras says:in patients with non-specific symptoms, by detecting peptidoglycan in synovial fluid.Experiments are being planned to better understand the chemical structure of peptidoglycan, which will help to elucidate how the molecule persists in the body and produces other manifestations of Lyme disease. This will be followed by developing therapeutic strategies to target and destroy the peptidoglycan molecule. This will resolve the symptoms and help in the recovery of patients with Lyme disease.Jutras concludes:He adds:Source: Medindia