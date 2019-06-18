Lyme Disease: Breakthrough Could Lead to Better Treatments

Highlights:
- A new molecule called peptidoglycan has been
identified in Lyme arthritis patients
- Peptidoglycan was present in the synovial fluid of
affected joints of patients
- This could lead to the development of better
diagnostics and treatments for Lyme disease
A breakthrough has occurred that could lead to new treatments
for Lyme disease, suggests a new study from Virginia Tech, USA. The research
team has discovered a cellular component that causes Lyme arthritis, which is a
major late-stage symptom of Lyme disease.
Lyme arthritis is a very painful and highly debilitating
condition.
The study findings indicate that when the causative bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi
multiplies in the
body, it releases a cellular component known as peptidoglycan that can produce
severe inflammatory reactions.
Facts about Lyme Disease
- Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium B. burgdorferi and transmitted by
infected ticks
- Lyme disease is the highest reported vector-borne
disease in the US
- Lyme disease incidence has increased over 6,000
percent in the past 15 years in Virginia, USA
- 300,000 people are diagnosed with Lyme disease
annually in the US
- Climate change will increase the prevalence of Lyme
disease
The lead author of
the study was Dr. Brandon L. Jutras, PhD, who is an Assistant Professor in the
Department of Biochemistry, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, at
Virginia Tech, USA.
‘A molecule called peptidoglycan in the synovial fluids of affected joints in patients with Lyme arthritis was identified, which helps in developing new diagnostics and treatments for Lyme disease.’
The study was
carried out with active collaboration from Professor Allen C. Steere, MD, who
is Director of Translational Research, Rheumatology Unit at Massachusetts
General Hospital and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, Boston,
Massachusetts, USA. More importantly, Professor Steere discovered and named
Lyme disease in 1975.
The study, which
has been published in the Proceedings of the
National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS)
, is the fruit of
four years of painstaking research that began when Jutras was a postdoctoral
fellow in the lab of Dr. Christine Jacobs-Wagner, PhD, who is a Professor in
the Department of Microbial Pathogenesis at Yale School of Medicine, New Haven,
Connecticut, USA.
Study Procedure
- Clinical samples were obtained from confirmed Lyme
disease patients
- Patients were refractory to oral and/or intravenous
antibiotics
- Peptidoglycan was present in the synovial fluids of
the patients
- Peptidoglycan was purified from other bacterial
components
- Mouse model was used to test if arthritis could be
induced by peptidoglycan alone
Study Findings
- Peptidoglycan
is responsible for Lyme arthritis in late-stage Lyme disease
- Peptidoglycan
was detected in the synovial fluid of affected joints in patients with
Lyme arthritis, who did not have any active infection
- In the
mouse model, injection of purified peptidoglycan caused severe joint
inflammation within 24 hours, proving that peptidoglycan can cause
arthritis
- This rapid
inflammatory reaction could arise from the unique molecular structure of
peptidoglycan in the bacterium B. burgdorferi
With reference to
the study findings, Jutras says: "We are
interested in understanding everything associated with how patients respond,
how we can prevent that response, and how we could possibly intervene with
blocking therapies or therapies that eliminate the molecule entirely."
Implications of the StudyThe study
findings will help to develop better techniques to diagnose Lyme disease and
Lyme arthritis
in patients with non-specific symptoms, by detecting
peptidoglycan in synovial fluid.
Future Plans
Experiments are
being planned to better understand the chemical structure of peptidoglycan,
which will help to elucidate how the molecule persists in the body and produces
other manifestations of Lyme disease. This will be followed by developing
therapeutic strategies to target and destroy the peptidoglycan molecule. This
will resolve the symptoms and help in the recovery of patients with Lyme
disease.
Concluding Remarks
Jutras concludes: "This discovery will help researchers
improve diagnostic tests and may lead to new treatment options for patients
suffering from Lyme arthritis."
He adds: "This is an important finding, and we think that it has major
implications for many manifestations of Lyme disease, not just Lyme arthritis."
Source: Medindia