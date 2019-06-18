CRT Defibrillator May Improve Heart Function In Certain Patients

Highlights
:
- Cardiac
resynchronization therapy with defibrillator (CRT-D) can improve heart
function in certain patients with non-left bundle branch block (non-LBBB)
- There are three
types of conduction disorders namely left bundle branch block (LBBB),
right bundle branch block (RBBB) and non-specific intraventricular
conduction delay (NICD). The latter two
are collectively referred to as non-left bundle branch block (non-LBBB)
- Although non-LBBB
patients with symptoms of heart failure can be given CRT-D, there is not
enough evidence about its effectiveness. However, this
new study proves that CRT-D can improve heart function
Cardiac resynchronization therapy
with defibrillator (CRT-D) can help certain patients with non-left bundle
branch block (non-LBBB) with heart failure if traditional, implantable
cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) fails according to a recent study led by Hiro
Kawata, MD, PhD, of the Oregon Heart and Vascular Institute in Springfield.
The findings of the study appear inthe Journal
of the American College of Cardiology
.
Can CRT-D
Improve Heart Function In Patients with Non-LBBB?
"This means that if you have a patient with
RBBB who is still suffering from heart failure symptoms after medical therapy,
there is not enough data to support using CRT blindly,"
- The study team
wanted to determine whether CRT-D could also help non-LBBB patients with
heart failure
- Kawata
said, "In patients with LBBB,
the longer the QRS, the more likely you are to respond to CRT. We wanted
to find out whether this was also true in patients with non-LBBB
conduction disorders."
- Kawata and his
team analyzed data from the NCDR ICD Registry, which is considered the
national standard to define criteria patient selection, care and prognosis
in patients receiving ICD treatment
- Patients with
RBBB and NICD were divided into two groups according to the length of
their QRS, i.e., waves on the ECG
that give information about the time taken for the heart impulse to travel
through the ventricles. If the ECG shows a QRS complex measuring greater
than 120 milliseconds, it is suggestive of a conduction defect
- The team compared
the heart function in patients with cardiac resynchronization therapy with
defibrillator (CRT-D) versus traditional, implantable cardioverter
defibrillator (ICD)
- Among 5,954
elderly Medicare patients diagnosed with non-specific intraventricular
conduction delay (NICD) or RBBB treated with a defibrillator, the research
team found patients with NICD and a QRS of more than 150 milliseconds
showed the best response to CRT-D
- In the group of NICD patients, CRT-D demonstrated a decreased risk of
death, readmission to the hospital for any cause, or heart-related causes,
in comparison to a similar group of patients treated with ICD.
However, in patients with RBBB, CRT-D did not show a
better response compared with ICD, regardless of the length of the QRS
interval
said
Kawata. "But in NICD patients, we now know that those with a long QRS
are likely to benefit from CRT."
The authors feel that more
research is required to determine if certain groups of RBBB patients might also
benefit
from CRT-D.
CRT-D and ICD
- A traditional ICD
is implanted under the skin just below the collarbone. It comprises a
pulse generator and wires, called leads. The leads connect the pulse
generator to specific sites in the heart. The primary goal of an ICD is to
prevent life-threatening fast rhythms
or tachyarrhythmias and restore normal beating of the heart.
- A CRT-D system
includes an additional third wire or lead connecting to the left ventricle
so it can help both ventricles beat (biventricular pacemaker)
synchronously and thus pump blood more efficiently. Patients with heart failure and with an
increased risk of sudden cardiac death are more likely to benefit from a
CRT-D.
In summary, although further studies may be necessary, the
results of this study confirm that some patients with non-LBBB do show a good
response to CRT-D management if traditional ICD treatment fails .
References :
- Cardiac Resynchronization Defibrillator Therapy for Nonspecific Intraventricular Conduction Delay Versus Right Bundle Branch Block - (http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.jacc.2019.04.025)
Source: Medindia