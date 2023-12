How Winter Increases Stroke Risk?

How Cold Weather Spurs the Risk of Stroke?

Cold weather makes blood vessels constrict, which can raise blood pressure - a major risk factor for stroke.

Coronary arteries like other arteries constrict during winter causing poor blood supply to the heart muscle resulting in heart attack or myocardial ischemia. This subsequently decreases the blood flow to the brain and can increase stroke risk.

Blood tends to thicken and become stickier during extreme cold, which makes it easier to clot.

High humidity in the atmosphere can cause dehydration, elevating the risk of blood clot formation.

Tips to Stay Warm & Prevent Stroke During Winter

To stay warm, dress in layers and keep core temperature high to maintain blood flow to extremities

Brace your legs well with winter essentials to maintain blood circulation getting to your feet, especially when stepping outdoors

Keep your health conditions such as high blood pressure, atrial fibrillation, type 2 diabetes, and elevated cholesterol under check

Eat a healthy diet and engage in regular physical activity

Limit alcohol intake

The early signs of stroke are weakness, tingling sensation, slurred speech, abnormal gait, an inability to balance, and difficulty in swallowing. The final blow is the paralysis that sets in on one side of the body. It's also critical to remain aware of the warning indications of a stroke. Seek emergency medical attention if someone is experiencing arm weakness, slurred speech, sagging of the face, balance issues, or eyesight issues. Understanding the symptoms and indicators of strokes as well as modifiable risk factors may help patients experience a less severe outcome from stroke events. This could also alter the perception of caregivers and at-risk patients to weather changes.