Machine Learning En-‘Visions’ Future Vision-Loss

Hemalatha Manikandan
Written by Hemalatha Manikandan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 15, 2023 at 12:28 PM
Highlights:
  • Myopia is a condition affecting distant vision, with its extreme cases resulting in vision complications and blindness
  • Machine learning can analyze different parameters of visual factors anticipating visual acuity (sharpness) and possible risk factors
  • This reduces the long-term risk of blindness and facilitates decision-making in subsequent clinical assessments

Machine Learning En-‘Visions’ Future Vision-Loss

With the use of data-driven insights, machine learning is a broad and dynamic area that has the potential to revolutionize businesses and provide solutions to challenging issues. It offers many advantages in the field of healthcare, ranging from symptom analysis to forecasting future health consequences.

Advertisement


Recently, the Tokyo Medical and Dental University researchers have created a machine-learning model using artificial intelligence that effectively predicts and visualizes the long-term risk of visual impairment (1 Trusted Source
Machine Learning Models for Predicting Long-Term Visual Acuity in Highly Myopic Eyes

Go to source).

What is Myopia? What are its Risks and Complications?

Myopia or shortsightedness is a condition that affects distance vision— where there is no trouble seeing objects that are near, but have difficulty in viewing objects that are farther away.

People with extreme shortsightedness, also called high myopia are unable to focus on distant objects. Contact lenses , glasses, or surgery can correct their eyesight, but having high myopia is not just inconvenient.
Advertisement

About half of the cases result in pathologic myopia, and blindness is most commonly caused by complications from pathologic myopia. Individuals who are permanently blinded frequently experience physical and financial hardships due to their lack of independence.

How Machine Learning Help Predicts Future Myopic Risks?

Although machine-learning algorithms are already effective at recognizing changes and difficulties in myopia, this recent study examined the algorithms' long-term prediction capabilities.

A nomogram comprising roughly 34 variables related to myopia was evaluated using a machine-learning model based on logistic regression. These factors were then combined to create a score that represents the long-term risk of visual impairment.

The best prediction for the risk of visual impairment was at 5 years. The and associated with increased risk of visual impairment at 5 years.

These scores predict visual acuity and help decision-making in future clinical assessments.

In summary, the study demonstrated that machine-learning models have a high potential to assist in cutting down the future risk of blindness- an increasingly significant public health challenge, which will benefit individuals as well as society at large.

Reference :
  1. Machine Learning Models for Predicting Long-Term Visual Acuity in Highly Myopic Eyes - (https:jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaophthalmology/article-abstract/2810735)

Source: Medindia
