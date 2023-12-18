About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Anti-Depressants to Treat Depression: Understanding the Side-Effects

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
The Medindia Medical Review Team
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Dec 18 2023 8:17 PM

Anti-Depressants to Treat Depression: Understanding the Side-Effects
Highlights:
  • Antidepressants, crucial for depression and anxiety, bring relief but pose diverse side effects
  • Individual responses vary; some may have no side effects, while others may experience nausea, weight changes, sleep disturbances, headaches, dry mouth, and sweating
  • Collaborating with healthcare professionals for personalized care and proactive management empowers individuals on their mental health journey
Antidepressants, the stalwart medications in the battle against depression and anxiety disorders, offer relief to many, yet their efficacy is accompanied by a landscape of potential side effects that merit exploration (1). It is noteworthy that individuals may respond differently, and some may not encounter any side effects at all. Should you or someone you know encounter concerning side effects while on antidepressants, seeking guidance from a healthcare professional is paramount.


Antidepressants Use during Pregnancy
Antidepressants Use during Pregnancy
Depression is common during pregnancy and antidepressants are usually prescribed to overcome it. Is it safe to take these drugs while pregnant?
Advertisement

Side Effects of Antidepressants

Nausea and Digestive Issues:

Many antidepressants can trigger symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea (2). Consuming the medication with food or adjusting the dosage under the guidance of a healthcare provider may mitigate these digestive discomforts.

Weight Changes:

Fluctuations in weight, either gain or loss, can be observed in some individuals taking antidepressants (3). Changes in appetite and metabolism play a role in these variations, and closely monitoring dietary habits may help manage weight-related concerns.

Insomnia or Sleep Disturbances:

Alterations in sleep patterns, such as difficulty falling asleep or vivid dreams, are potential side effects of antidepressants (4). Establishing a consistent sleep routine and discussing concerns with a healthcare provider can aid in managing sleep disturbances.

Headaches:

Headaches often manifest as common side effects during the initial phases or dosage adjustments of antidepressant medications (5). Typically, this side effect diminishes over time as the body adapts to the medication.

Dry Mouth:

Antidepressants may lead to reduced saliva production, resulting in a dry or uncomfortable sensation in the mouth (6). Staying adequately hydrated and utilizing sugar-free candies or gum can provide relief from this particular side effect.

Sweating:

Increased sweating, especially during the night, is a potential side effect associated with specific antidepressants (7). While this can be bothersome, consulting with a healthcare professional can guide individuals in managing this aspect of medication-induced sweating.

Advertisement
Can Running Help If We Run Out of Antidepressants?
Can Running Help If We Run Out of Antidepressants?
Clinical practice guidelines often prioritize medication over exercise, in the treatment of depression raising questions about its underutilization.

Tailoring Antidepressant Use to Individual Needs

It is crucial to recognize that the landscape of antidepressants encompasses various types, each accompanied by its unique set of potential side effects. When embarking on the journey of selecting and trying an antidepressant, collaboration with a healthcare provider is of utmost importance, especially during the initial phases of adjusting to a medication’s effects.

Advertisement
Why Do Conventional Antidepressants Fail in Alzheimer's Patients?
Why Do Conventional Antidepressants Fail in Alzheimer's Patients?
Depression in Alzheimer's patients has different risk factors than depression in older persons without the condition, with potential implications for treatment.

Empowering Your Mental Health Journey

Understanding the potential side effects of antidepressant medications empowers individuals to make informed decisions about their mental health treatment. Open communication with healthcare providers ensures personalized care and strategies for managing side effects can be tailored to individual needs. By navigating the terrain of antidepressant side effects with knowledge and guidance, individuals can foster a holistic and effective approach to mental well-being.

In conclusion, the journey with antidepressants is a nuanced one, and awareness of potential side effects is a key aspect of optimizing mental health outcomes. Through collaboration with healthcare professionals and proactive management strategies, individuals can navigate this terrain with resilience and empower their mental health journey.

References:
  1. https://www.mind.org.uk/information-support/drugs-and-treatments/antidepressants/side-effects-of-antidepressants/
  2. Kelly K, Posternak M, Alpert JE. Toward achieving optimal response: understanding and managing antidepressant side effects. Dialogues Clin Neurosci. 2008;10(4):409-18. doi: 10.31887/DCNS.2008.10.4/kkelly. PMID: 19170398; PMCID: PMC3181894.
  3. Fava M. Weight gain and antidepressants. J Clin Psychiatry. 2000;61 Suppl 11:37-41. PMID: 10926053.
  4. Zhou S, Li P, Lv X, Lai X, Liu Z, Zhou J, Liu F, Tao Y, Zhang M, Yu X, Tian J, Sun F. Adverse effects of 21 antidepressants on sleep during acute-phase treatment in major depressive disorder: a systemic review and dose-effect network meta-analysis. Sleep. 2023 Oct 11;46(10):zsad177. doi: 10.1093/sleep/zsad177. PMID: 37422714; PMCID: PMC10566234.
  5. Telang S, Walton C, Olten B, Bloch MH. Meta-analysis: Second-generation antidepressants and headache. J Affect Disord. 2018 Aug 15;236:60-68. doi: 10.1016/j.jad.2018.04.047. Epub 2018 Apr 9. PMID: 29715610.
  6. Cappetta K, Beyer C, Johnson JA, Bloch MH. Meta-analysis: Risk of dry mouth with second-generation antidepressants. Prog Neuropsychopharmacol Biol Psychiatry. 2018 Jun 8;84(Pt A):282-293. doi: 10.1016/j.pnpbp.2017.12.012. Epub 2017 Dec 20. PMID: 29274375.
  7. Marcy TR, Britton ML. Antidepressant-induced sweating. Ann Pharmacother. 2005 Apr;39(4):748-52. doi: 10.1345/aph.1E564. Epub 2005 Feb 22. PMID: 15728327.
Source-Medindia
Antidepressants may Build Resistance Against Antibiotics in Bacteria
Antidepressants may Build Resistance Against Antibiotics in Bacteria
How do antidepressants help bacteria resist antibiotics? Antidepressants triggered cellular defense mechanisms that help bacteria to survive antibiotic treatment.

Download Customised PDF
Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement