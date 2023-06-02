Antidepressants may Build Resistance Against Antibiotics in Bacteria

General practitioners are too familiar with the mounting concerns around antimicrobial resistance. It is estimated that 1.27 million people died in 2019 from infections that failed to respond to medication - and, without swift action, that number is expected to significantly climb by 2050.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared antimicrobial resistance as one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity. In recent years, researchers have started to link non-antibiotic medications to the growing problem (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Antibiotic resistance



Go to source).