International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation

Key Facts

Globally, it is estimated that at least 15 million additional girls between ages 15 and 19 will be subjected to some form of FGM by 2030 (1 ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Female genital mutilation



Go to source ).

). FGM is mostly carried out on young girls, sometime between infancy and age 15.

FGM causes severe bleeding and health issues, including cysts, infections, infertility, as well as complications in childbirth, increased the risk of newborn deaths.

FGM is a violation of the human rights of girls and women.

The highest prevalence of FGM among young girls below 14 years of age is seen in Gambia at 56 percent, Mauritania at 54 percent, and Indonesia.

Countries with the highest prevalence among girls and women aged 15 to 49 are Somalia 98 percent, Guinea 97 percent, and Djibouti 93 percent.

Men End FGM

Advertisement

Female genital mutilation - (https://www.unfpa.org/female-genital-mutilation) Ending Female Genital Mutilation by 2030 - (https://www.un.org/en/observances/female-genital-mutilation-day)