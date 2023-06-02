International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation

February 6, 2023 marks the 12th anniversary of the 'International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation', established by the United Nations General Assembly in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.



The day designated in 2012 provides the opportunity for stakeholders to raise awareness, renew commitments and reiterate that female genital mutilation is an unacceptable harmful practice and a violation of women's and girls' basic human rights

Ending Female Genital Mutilation by 2030

Female genital mutilation (FGM) comprises all procedures that involve altering or injuring the female genitalia for non-medical reasons. It results in complications such as severe pain, shock, excessive bleeding, infections, and difficulty in passing urine, as well as long-term consequences for their sexual and reproductive health and mental health.