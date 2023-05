How Can Washing Hands Help Prevent Diarrhea?

Advertisement

Diarrhea and Washing Hands

Diarrheal diseases among children in India - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4367049/) Handwashing- (https://www.unicef.org/wash/handwashing) Diarrheal Disease - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/diarrhoeal-disease)