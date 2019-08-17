medindia

New Skin-Hugging Sensor can Track Your Health in Real-time

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 17, 2019 at 12:02 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • New skin-hugging sensors could easily monitor your health
  • Scientists developed a new wearable wireless sensor known as BodyNet that sticks to the skin like band-aids to track health
  • This wearable technology uses a new type of radiofrequency identification (RFID) to beam signals to receivers clipped to clothing
  • The sensor takes readings from the skin and then beams them back to the nearby receiver
Newly developed wearable wireless sensors that stick to the skin can track your health more accurately, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Electronics
New Skin-Hugging Sensor can Track Your Health in Real-time
New Skin-Hugging Sensor can Track Your Health in Real-time

We tend to take our skin's protective function for granted, ignoring its other roles in signaling subtleties like a fluttering heart or a flush of embarrassment.

Show Full Article


Now, Stanford engineers have developed a way to detect physiological signals emanating from the skin with sensors that stick like band-aids and beam wireless readings to a receiver clipped onto clothing.

To demonstrate this wearable technology, the researchers stuck sensors to the wrist and abdomen of one test subject to monitor the person's pulse and respiration by detecting how their skin stretched and contracted with each heartbeat or breath. Likewise, stickers on the person's elbows and knees tracked arm and leg motions by gauging the minute tightening or relaxation of the skin each time the corresponding muscle flexed.

Zhenan Bao, the chemical engineering professor whose lab described the system in Nature Electronics, thinks this wearable technology, which they call BodyNet, will first be used in medical settings such as monitoring patients with sleep disorders or heart conditions. Her lab is already trying to develop new stickers to sense sweat and other secretions to track variables such as body temperature and stress. Her ultimate goal is to create an array of wireless sensors that stick to the skin and work in conjunction with smart clothing to more accurately track a wider variety of health indicators than the smartphones or watches consumers use today.

"We think one day it will be possible to create a full-body skin-sensor array to collect physiological data without interfering with a person's normal behavior," said Bao, who is also the K.K. Lee Professor in the School of Engineering.

Stretchable, Comfortable, Functional

Postdoctoral scholars Simiao Niu and Naoji Matsuhisa led the 14-person team that spent three years designing the sensors. Their goal was to develop a technology that would be comfortable to wear and have no batteries or rigid circuits to prevent the stickers from stretching and contracting with the skin.

How Does a Skin-Hugging Sensor Work?

Their eventual design met the above-mentioned parameters with a variation of the RFID - radiofrequency identification - technology used to control keyless entry to locked rooms. When a person holds an ID card up to an RFID receiver, an antenna in the ID card harvests a tiny bit of RFID energy from the receiver and uses this to generate a code that it then beams back to the receiver.

The BodyNet sticker is similar to the ID card: It has an antenna that harvests a bit of the incoming RFID energy from a receiver on the clothing to power its sensors. It then takes readings from the skin and beams them back to the nearby receiver.

But, to make the wireless sticker work, the researchers had to create an antenna that could stretch and bend like skin. They did this by screen-printing metallic ink on a rubber sticker. However, whenever the antenna bent or stretched, those movements made its signal too weak and unstable to be useful.

To get around this problem, the Stanford researchers developed a new type of RFID system that could beam strong and accurate signals to the receiver despite constant fluctuations. The battery-powered receiver then uses Bluetooth to periodically upload data from the stickers to a smartphone, computer or other permanent storage system.

The initial version of the stickers relied on tiny motion sensors to take respiration and pulse readings. The researchers are now studying how to integrate sweat, temperature and other sensors into their antenna systems.

To move their technology beyond clinical applications and into consumer-friendly devices, the researchers need to overcome another challenge - keeping the sensor and receiver close to each other. In their experiments, the researchers clipped a receiver on clothing just above each sensor.

One-to-one pairings of sensors and receivers would be fine in medical monitoring, but to create a BodyNet that someone could wear while exercising, antennas would have to be woven into clothing to receive and transmit signals no matter where a person sticks a sensor.

Reference :
  1. Stanford engineers have developed wireless sensors that stick to the skin to track our health - (https://news.stanford.edu/2019/08/16/wireless-sensors-stick-skin-track-health/)


Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Skin Patch Biomarker Sensor can Read Sweat

A skin patch biomarker sensor recently developed by the international scientists can read sweat and can generate information about the body processes.

World's Smallest Wireless Wearable Sensor can Monitor Exposure to Harmful UV Rays

New wireless wearable UV sensor can monitor real-time exposure to harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation during outdoor activities and also when UV rays are used as the treatment for certain conditions like neonatal jaundice, skin diseases, and can ...

New Flexible Wireless Sensors Can Monitor Babies in the NICU

New soft, flexible wireless sensors can be used to monitor babies in neonatal intensive care units (NICU). This wireless monitoring approach can be safe for the infants' fragile skin and allow more parent-baby cuddling and physical bonding.

Smart Suit With Textile Sensors For Health Monitoring

The suit is linked to a cellphone, a computer, or even to a doctor's computer through wireless transmission and helps in mobile health monitoring.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

More News on:

Health Insurance - India 

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Fever

Control Your Blood Pressure to Fight Age-related Brain Damage

Home Remedies for Hair Loss
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive