World's Smallest Wireless Wearable Sensor can Monitor Exposure to Harmful UV Rays

Wireless sensor is able to reliably track exposure to harmful UV radiation of persons engaging in outdoor activities or undergoing UV light treatment for certain conditions

Ultraviolet rays from the sun are capable of damaging the DNA of the cell resulting in skin cancer and other forms of skin damage; staying in the sun for prolonged periods increases skin cancer risk

Skin cancer is on the rise globally and expected to rise rapidly by 2050 and will create a huge burden on the healthcare system as well

New wireless sensor device that can be glued to the hat or sunglasses or on a fingernail. This sensor is the world's smallest and helps measure the amount of exposure to the harmful ultraviolet radiation, which can minimize the exposure to avoid serious effects including skin cancer, neonatal jaundice, and skin diseases, according to a multi-institutional study led by Seung Yun Heo at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. The findings of the study appear in the journal