Polluted Water Could Damage the Endocrine System

Groundwater can be contaminated with a great variety of harmful chemicals

When this groundwater enters the domestic water supply and is used for drinking purposes, it poses a huge threat to human health

Drinking water from domestic supplies can pose less risk to public health

New environmental contaminants can have a profound effect on human health, even at very low concentrations. This could adversely affect the functioning of the endocrine system, which in turn, could lead to a host of other health problems in the body.