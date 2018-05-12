Smartphone App Capable of Accurately Diagnosing Anemia

A smartphone app has been developed that can estimate hemoglobin levels by analyzing images of a person's fingernail beds

This helps to diagnose anemia quickly and accurately, which is at par with lab methods

Faster hemoglobin estimations will enable patients to self-monitor either condition so that doctors can adjust the medications in a timely manner

A smartphone app that can measure the level of hemoglobin in a person without the need for collecting blood samples has been developed by a research team at Emory Health Sciences, Emory University, USA. The procedure is simple and quick. It involves taking photos of the fingernail beds, which the smartphone analyzes using the installed software. The study has been published in