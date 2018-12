Smartphone App Capable of Accurately Diagnosing Anemia

‘A smartphone app has been developed which can help diagnose anemia without the need for bleeding. The app is capable of measuring the levels of hemoglobin by simply taking photos of the fingernail beds. The accuracy of this app is at par with hemoglobin estimations carried out on blood samples.’

What is Anemia?

Development of the Smartphone App

Study Procedure

Study Findings

Applications of the Technology

Conclusion

Funding Source

Smartphone app for non-invasive detection of anemia using only patient-sourced photos - (http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-07262-2 )

says Principal Investigator Dr. Wilbur A. Lam, MD, PhD.Dr. Lam is an Associate Professor of Pediatrics in the Division of Hematology/Oncology at Emory University School of Medicine. He is also attached to the Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University. Dr. Lam is also a member of the Cancer Cell Biology Research Program at Winship Cancer Institute, USA.Anemia, which literally means "lack of blood", is a medical condition in which the blood doesn't have enough healthy red blood cells (RBC), resulting in decreased hemoglobin levels.The mainstay for the diagnosis of anemia is the complete blood count (CBC), which measures the level of hemoglobin in the blood as well as other parameters. The normal level of hemoglobin in men is 13.5-17.5 g/dl (gram/deciliter), while for women is 12-15.5 g/dl. If the level of hemoglobin falls below these values, anemia occurs.The app was developed by Dr. Rob Mannino, PhD, when he was a doctoral student in Biomedical Engineering. His motivation came from the fact that he himself suffers from a serious inherited blood disorder called β-thalassemia caused by a defective β-globin gene.Mannino says.The app used in the present study has been used for determining hemoglobin levels in the blood.Lam says.The research team took photos of the nailbeds on their fingers using their smartphone. The color of the nailbeds was correlated with the hemoglobin concentration in 337 individuals that was measured by CBC. Of the 337 people included in the study, some were healthy while others were anemic. An algorithm was developed for converting the fingernail bed color with the actual blood hemoglobin concentrations estimated in the clinical laboratory. A total of 237 individuals were used to develop this algorithm and was tested in 100 individuals.The app measured the hemoglobin level by analyzing an image taken by the smartphone without personalized calibration. This exhibited an accuracy of 2.4 g/dl and a sensitivity of up to 97 percent. Following personalized calibration in four individuals for several weeks, the accuracy was significantly improved to 0.92 g/dl. This accuracy was well within acceptable limits and highly significant as it was at par with the hemoglobin levels measured at the point-of-care in a hospital setting.Thewho can operate a smartphone and will be particularly useful for pregnant women, women experiencing abnormal bleeding during periods , as well as by sportspersons. Importantly,The research team indicates that the technology will be useful for anemic patients to regularly check the levels of hemoglobin using the app. This will help monitor the disease and adjust the medications. Moreover, the app will be useful for informing the doctors when to give a transfusion.This ensures uniformity in the images vis-ā-vis the quality of the data generated. It is also capable of adjusting the background brightness to generate well-defined and crisp images. Moreover, the app can be adapted for use in smartphones from multiple manufacturers.The technology, at the present moment, should be used for screening purposes and not for clinical applications. However, with further tweaking and refinements, the researchers are confident that the app could be used in clinical diagnosis and even replace blood tests for estimating hemoglobin.The research was supported by the National Science Foundation (NSF), the 2017 Massachusetts General Hospital Primary Care Technology Prize, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), USA.Source: Medindia