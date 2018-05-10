New Paper-based Sensor Can Provide Real-time Tracking of UV Exposure

New personalized and low-cost wearable ultraviolet (UV) sensors can warn users when their exposure to the sun has become dangerous, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Communications.

The paper-based sensor, which can be worn as a wristband, features happy and sad emoticon faces drawn in an invisible UV-sensitive ink that successively light up as you reach 25%, 50%, 75% and finally 100% of your daily recommended UV exposure.



Read More.. The research team have also created six versions of the color-changing wristbands, each of which is personalized for a specific skin tone an important characteristic given that darker people need more sun exposure to produce vitamin D, which is essential for healthy bones, teeth and muscles.



