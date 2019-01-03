New Flexible Wireless Sensors Can Monitor Babies in the NICU

‘New soft, flexible wireless sensor 'cuts the cord' from newborn patient monitoring approaches. This wireless monitoring approach can be safe for an infant's fragile skin and allow more parent-baby cuddling and physical bonding.’

The team recently completed a series of first human studies on premature babies at Prentice Women's Hospital and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. The researchers concluded that. The wireless patches also areand. Existing sensors must be attached with adhesives that can scar and blister premature newborns' skin.The study, involving materials scientists, engineers, dermatologists, and pediatricians will be published in the journalThe study includes initial data from more than 20 babies who wore the wireless sensors alongside traditional monitoring systems, so Northwestern researchers could do a side-by-side, quantitative comparison. Since then, the team has conducted successful tests with more than 70 babies in the NICU.said John A. Rogers, a bio-electronics pioneer, who led the technology development.Rogers is the Louis Simpson and Kimberly Querrey Professor of Materials Science and Engineering and Biomedical Engineering in the McCormick School of Engineering and a professor of neurological surgery in the Feinberg School of Medicine. He co-led the research with Dr. Amy Paller, dermatology department chair, Walter J. Hamlin Professor of Dermatology and professor of pediatrics at Feinberg, and Dr. Shuai (Steve) Xu, an instructor of dermatology at Feinberg and a Northwestern Medicine dermatologist.The mass of wires that surround newborns in the NICU is often bigger than the babies themselves. Typically, five or six wires connect electrodes on each baby to monitors for breathing, blood pressure, blood oxygen, heartbeat and more.said Paller, a pediatric dermatologist at Lurie Children's.New mother Taschana Taylor is familiar with that frustration. After an emergency C-section, Taylor's daughter Grace was rushed to the NICU, where she remained for three weeks. Desperate to bond with their new baby, Taylor and her husband felt exhausted when navigating the wires to provide Grace with the most basic care. Grace is among the 70 babies who have participated in the side-by-side comparison study so far.Taylor said.said co-author Dr. Aaron Hamvas, the Raymond and Hazel Speck Berry Professor of Neonatology at Feinberg and division head of neonatology at Lurie Children's.Hamvas said.said co-author Dr. Debra Weese-Mayer, the Beatrice Cummings Mayer Professor of Pediatric Autonomic Medicine at Feinberg and chief of Pediatric Autonomic Medicine at Lurie Children's.The benefits of the Northwestern team's new technology reach beyond its lack of wires -- measuring more than what's possible with today's clinical standards.One sensor lays across the baby's chest or back, while the other sensor wraps around a foot. (The chest sensor measures 5 centimeters by 2.5 centimeters; the foot sensor is 2.5 centimeters by 2 centimeters..) This strategy allows physicians to gather an infant's core temperature as well as body temperature from a peripheral region.Rogers said.Physicians also can measure blood pressure by continuously tracking when the pulse leaves the heart and arrives at the foot. Currently, there is not a good way to collect reliable blood pressure measurement. A blood pressure cuff can bruise or damage an infant's fragile skin. The other option is to insert a catheter into an artery, which is tricky because of the slight diameter of a premature newborn's blood vessels. It also introduces a risk of infection, clotting and even death.Hamvas said.The device also could help fill in information gaps that exist during skin-to-skin contact. If physicians can continue to measure infants' vital signs while being held by their parents, they might learn more about just how critical this contact might be.Transparent and compatible with imaging, the sensors also can be worn during X-rays, MRIs and CT scans.Paller said.The blood pressure cuff isn't the only potentially damaging part of current technology.Tape can. In some cases, this damage canPaller said.The Northwestern team has studiedThe paper-thin device is made from biocompatible, soft elastic silicone that embeds a collection of tiny electronic components connected with spring-like wires that move and flex with the body.Rogers worked with longtime collaborator and stretchable electronics and theoretical mechanics expert Yonggang Huang to come up with an optimal design. Huang is a Walter P. Murphy Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Mechanical Engineering and professor of materials science and engineering at Northwestern's McCormick School.Rogers said.Rogers continued.Although it can be sterilized and reused, the sensor is cheap enough (about $10) that it can simply be discarded after 24 hours and replaced with a new one to eliminate any risk of infection.Rogers estimates that his wireless sensors will appear in American hospitals within the next two to three years. With support from two major nonprofit organizations, Rogers' team expects to send sensors to tens of thousands of families in developing countries over the next year as part of an international effort.Xu said.Source: Eurekalert