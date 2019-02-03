Check Your Hearing – World Hearing Day

World Hearing Day is observed every year on the 3 rd of March

There are 466 million people across the world with disabling hearing loss according to WHO

The number could rise to 900 million by 2050 if no action is taken

Emphasis is on early identification and intervention for hearing loss, this World Hearing Day

This year, WHO has developed a mobile app called 'hearWHO' to help in hearing screening for adults

Hearing Loss - Figures and Impacts

Over 460 million people around the world have disabling hearing loss of which around 34 million are children.

More than one billion young adults aged between 12 and 35 years are at risk of hearing loss due to exposure to higher recreational noise levels

Around one-third of people over 65 years of age are affected by disabling hearing loss

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been observing World Hearing Day every year on the 3of March, since 2007, aiming to prevent deafness and promote ear and hearing care. The day has been marked by a unique theme every year and the latest data available is presented through various mediums like banners and infographics.The year 2018 also witnessed the launch of the 'Make Listening Safe' initiative to promote safe listening practices. An annual seminar would be arranged in the WHO Headquarters in Geneva akin to the one held in 2018.It adds to health system costs by increasing the need for ear and hearing care services and resources. In addition to this, it also poses a threat in achieving the goal of education to all, in turn leading to low productivity due to unemployment.