Endometriosis awareness week is observed worldwide every year with the objective to raise public awareness of its causes, prevention, diagnosis, management, and treatment to women who are still remaining undiagnosed.In March 2002, the first official National Endometriosis Month was observed by the United States Congress. Since then the movement has gained in strength, and it is observed across several countries across the world to create hope and spread awareness to all women about this fairly common but little known condition

Endometriosis Awareness Week - Spreading Hope By Sharing Knowledge

‘Early diagnosis and treatment can improve the quality of life in women with endometriosis. Sadly it takes on average up to seven years for diagnosis. Therefore, it is important to spread awareness about endometriosis among the general public.’

Read More..

What is Endometriosis?

How We Can Spread Awareness About Endometriosis

Using social media such as Facebook and Twitter widely to post and share educational and inspirational messages about endometriosis

such as Facebook and Twitter widely to post and share educational and inspirational messages about endometriosis Affected women can share their experiences and success stories on social media to inspire similarly affected women

to inspire similarly affected women Distribute informative leaflets about endometriosis in prominent places in the community such as parks and malls

Express solidarity for the campaign by dressing in yellow or decorating the office space yellow or lighting the office space yellow

or decorating the office space yellow or lighting the office space yellow Make a personal contribution or collect funds to donate for the cause of the endometriosis awareness campaign or endometriosis research

or collect funds to donate for the cause of the endometriosis awareness campaign or endometriosis research Sell yellow themed stuff online such as mugs, bracelets, fridge magnets or T-shirts and donate the money for supporting the campaign and endometriosis research

Organize events such as walks or a marathon in the community to create awareness

Celebrities such as Whoopi Goldberg and Padma Lakshmi who suffer from endometriosis can take part in programs or events and offer hope and inspire women affected to overcome the condition and come out on top. Former First Lady Hillary Clinton and Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif have also been diagnosed with this condition

who suffer from endometriosis can take part in programs or events and offer hope and inspire women affected to overcome the condition and come out on top. Former First Lady and Bollywood actress have also been diagnosed with this condition Clinics and hospitals can offer women free well-woman check-ups to encourage more women to seek medical attention

to encourage more women to seek medical attention Print and visual media and FM Radio can organize educational broadcasts and invite speakers to create awareness and dispel myths about endometriosis

can organize educational broadcasts and invite speakers to create awareness and dispel myths about endometriosis Educational institutions and corporate organizations can organize talks by experts and educational seminars or webinars to create awareness among young women about this condition

Key Facts About Endometriosis

1 out of every 10 women, i.e. 10 percent of women worldwide have endometriosis - approximately 200 million worldwide

Endometriosis can affect any woman in the childbearing age irrespective of age, race or ethnicity

Endometriosis is an important cause for infertility in women

It takes about 7 years on average for the right diagnosis to be made adding to problem of affected women

The condition can be symptomatically treated, but currently, there is no cure

Awareness about the condition among the general public remains low although it is a fairly common condition

Tips to Cope With Endometriosis

Consume a healthy diet including plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables

Maintain a healthy body weight

Regular workout for a minimum of 20 minutes per day

Get adequate rest and sleep

Avoid or reduce stress and practise relaxation techniques such as meditation and yoga

About Endometriosis - (https://www.endometriosis-uk.org/endometriosis-symptoms) WORLDWIDE ENDOMARCH the global endometriosis uprising - (https://www.endomarchnews.org/)

The entire month is dedicated to creating awareness as "Endometriosis Awareness Month," andin which several women participate. This year the event is planned to take place on Saturday,The, and yellow themed events occur during this period to spread awareness. Endometriosis is a fairly common condition that affects women in the reproductive age group (14 to 50 years). The lining of the uterus or the endometrium which is shed every month during the menstrual period is abnormally present sites other than the uterus such as the ovaries, tubes and other tissues in the abdomen and pelvis.It is characterized byin some cases. It is a common cause ofin women. The quality of life who suffer from endometriosis is affected often leading to depression.Treatment options include hormone therapy, medications for relief of pain and surgery. It isto reduce complications.Itis our duty to spread knowledge and awareness about endometriosis and help women across the world to have a better life . The following ways can help you raise awareness for endometriosis.The following tips may help reduce the severity of endometriosis symptomsHowever, early diagnosis and treatment could be the cornerstone of prevention and management of endometriosis. So, let's join together and reach out to those affected by endometriosis and support them to live a happy and healthy life.Source: Medindia