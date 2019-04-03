Endometriosis Awareness Week - Spreading Hope By Sharing Knowledge

Endometriosis awareness week is an annual global event that hopes to create and spread awareness about this little known but disabling condition involving the uterus

Endometriosis awareness week 2019 is being observed between 4 th to 10 th March

to 10 March Endometriosis is believed to affect 1 in 10 women in the reproductive age group (i.e., usually between 15 to 49 years), which is about 200 million women worldwide

How Endometriosis Awareness Campaign Began

Endometriosis awareness week is observed worldwide every year with the objective to raise public awareness of its causes, prevention, diagnosis, management, and treatment to women who are still remaining undiagnosed.In March 2002, the first official National Endometriosis Month was observed by the United States Congress. Since then the movement has gained in strength, and it is observed across several countries across the world to create hope and spread awareness to all women about this fairly common but little known condition