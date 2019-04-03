Endometriosis Awareness Week - Spreading Hope By Sharing Knowledge

Highlights:
- Endometriosis awareness week is an annual global event that hopes to create and spread awareness about this little known but disabling condition involving the uterus
- Endometriosis awareness week 2019 is being observed between 4th to 10th March
- Endometriosis is believed to affect 1 in 10 women in the reproductive age group (i.e., usually between 15 to 49 years), which is about 200 million women worldwide
Endometriosis awareness week is observed worldwide every year with the objective to raise public awareness of its causes, prevention, diagnosis, management, and treatment to women who are still remaining undiagnosed.
How Endometriosis Awareness Campaign Began
In March 2002, the first official National Endometriosis Month was observed by the United States Congress. Since then the movement has gained in strength, and it is observed across several countries across the world to create hope and spread awareness to all women about this fairly common but little known condition
The entire month is dedicated to creating awareness as "Endometriosis Awareness Month," and every year since 2014 a global uprising occurs with the organization of the "endometrial march"
in which several women participate. This year the event is planned to take place on Saturday, the 30th March.
‘Early diagnosis and treatment can improve the quality of life in women with endometriosis. Sadly it takes on average up to seven years for diagnosis. Therefore, it is important to spread awareness about endometriosis among the general public.’
The color yellow is used to symbolize endometriosis
, and yellow themed events occur during this period to spread awareness.
What is Endometriosis? Endometriosis
is a fairly common condition that affects women in the reproductive age group (14 to 50 years). The lining of the uterus or the endometrium which is shed every month during the menstrual period is abnormally present sites other than the uterus such as the ovaries, tubes and other tissues in the abdomen and pelvis.
It is characterized by heavy and painful periods (dysmenorrhea), painful sex as well as pain during passage of urine or stool
in some cases. It is a common cause of infertility
in women. The quality of life who suffer from endometriosis is affected often leading to depression.
Treatment options include hormone therapy, medications for relief of pain and surgery. It is important to get an early diagnosis and treatment
to reduce complications.
How We Can Spread Awareness About Endometriosis
Itis our duty to spread knowledge and awareness about endometriosis and help women across the world to have a better life
. The following ways can help you raise awareness for endometriosis.
- Using social media such as Facebook and Twitter widely to post and share educational and inspirational messages about endometriosis
- Affected women can share their experiences and success stories on social media to inspire similarly affected women
- Distribute informative leaflets about endometriosis in prominent places in the community such as parks and malls
- Express solidarity for the campaign by dressing in yellow or decorating the office space yellow or lighting the office space yellow
- Make a personal contribution or collect funds to donate for the cause of the endometriosis awareness campaign or endometriosis research
- Sell yellow themed stuff online such as mugs, bracelets, fridge magnets or T-shirts and donate the money for supporting the campaign and endometriosis research
- Organize events such as walks or a marathon in the community to create awareness
- Celebrities such as Whoopi Goldberg and Padma Lakshmi who suffer from endometriosis can take part in programs or events and offer hope and inspire women affected to overcome the condition and come out on top. Former First Lady Hillary Clinton and Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif have also been diagnosed with this condition
- Clinics and hospitals can offer women free well-woman check-ups to encourage more women to seek medical attention
- Print and visual media and FM Radio can organize educational broadcasts and invite speakers to create awareness and dispel myths about endometriosis
- Educational institutions and corporate organizations can organize talks by experts and educational seminars or webinars to create awareness among young women about this condition
Key Facts About Endometriosis
- 1 out of every 10 women, i.e. 10 percent of women worldwide have endometriosis - approximately 200 million worldwide
- Endometriosis can affect any woman in the childbearing age irrespective of age, race or ethnicity
- Endometriosis is an important cause for infertility in women
- It takes about 7 years on average for the right diagnosis to be made adding to problem of affected women
- The condition can be symptomatically treated, but currently, there is no cure
- Awareness about the condition among the general public remains low although it is a fairly common condition
Tips to Cope With Endometriosis
The following tips may help reduce the severity of endometriosis symptoms
However, early diagnosis and treatment could be the cornerstone of prevention and management of endometriosis. So, let's join together and reach out to those affected by endometriosis and support them to live a happy and healthy life. References :
