Noise-Induced Hearing Loss - Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, Prevention

Noise-induced hearing loss is the reduction in the ability to hear that is caused by prolonged and continuous exposure to high noise levels. The hearing loss may be temporary in the beginning, but becomes permanent if measures are not taken to reduce the exposure to noise.Noise-induced hearing loss can also be caused by a sudden loud sound such as a gunshot or airhorn.Loud sounds of traffic, rock music and continuously listening through headphones or earphones can harm the receptor cells of the cochlea and cause hearing loss. The loss is usually at high frequencies which lead to impaired perception of speech.Exposure to loud noise at work place, as in factories, can also be the cause of noise-induced hearing loss. Government standards regulate allowable exposure to noise and the corporate take preventive measures to protect the hearing of their employees.