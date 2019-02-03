medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Today's Headphone Users Could Be Tomorrow's Hearing Aid Users: Experts

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 2, 2019 at 2:39 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Today's youngsters are addicted to headphones. Wearing headphones with loud music has become a trend among today's youths. But, using headphones and hearing loud music can make you deaf. So, make sure to listen to music without destroying your hearing.
Today's Headphone Users Could Be Tomorrow's Hearing Aid Users: Experts
Today's Headphone Users Could Be Tomorrow's Hearing Aid Users: Experts

Ahead of World Hearing Day, experts have urged everyone to get themselves checked to prevent unsafe listening practices, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimating a rising trend of hearing impairment across the globe.

"Earlobes have two important functions - localisation of sound and reflecting the unwanted sound. Using earphones, one bypasses them. We think we are hearing very well, but today's earphone users are going to be tomorrow's hearing aid users," said Sudipta Chandra, ENT, head and neck cancer specialist.

However, there is no significant study that can provide a fixed duration of hours of earphone usage that is safe. Using headphone and portable speakers are fine if the volume is below 85 decibels.

As per a WHO estimate, there were 466 million persons in the world with hearing loss in 2018 and the figure is likely to increase to 630 million by 2030. Also, 1.1 billion young people are at risk due to unsafe listening practices.

"This year's theme of World Hearing Day is 'check your hearing'. People should act immediately as loss of hearing is preventable, curable and treatable," another ENT specialst M.N. Bhattacharya said.

He explained that getting an early screening can prevent hearing loss.

By curable, Bhattacharya meant that the person can hear normally after a small operation or through medication. The problem can also be treated using a hearing aid.

"In the developed countries Newborn Hearing Screening is mandatory and it is slowly catching up in the country," Bhattacharya said.

Oto Acoustic Emissions (OAE) and brainstem evoked response audiometry (BERA) are the two tests that can evaluate hearing. These are painless methods and the cost charged by a private hospital here is around Rs 1,600.

Another ENT specialist, Aniruddha Majumder, explained that deafness or low hearing is either by birth or acquired. The three stages of the problem range from mild, moderate to severe loss of hearing.

It is important to act at the slightest of signs where a person needs to increase the volume, missing parts of conversations. Proper immunisation of pregnant women and newborn babies will also prevent infections like meningitis and measles that can impair hearing, he said.

WHO has launched a free mobile application 'hearWHO' compatible on iOS and Android devices. This app gives the general public access to a hearing screener to check their hearing status and monitor it over time.

Since 2007, March 3 is observed as World Hearing Day.

City-based association of parents and supporters of persons with hearing impairment 'Anwesha' has planned an array of programmes from March 1-3 to create awareness.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Harmful Effects of Listening to Music Over Earphones / Headphones

Effects of over-exposure to loud music from earphones is gaining concern. Headphones used at unsafe volumes for prolonged periods may result in hearing loss.

Using a Headphone is as Risky as Cellphone While Driving

A common misunderstanding in many countries is that hands-free conversations are safe while driving.

Here's Why You Should Never Share Your Headphones

Earbuds have become the most sorted companions in our day to day life. But it is necessary to keep them clean as they play host for several harmful bacteria.

Hear The Future - World Hearing Day

Did you know that over a billion youth are at risk of hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices. World Hearing Day aims to create and spread awareness on prevention of deafness and improving ear and hearing care across the world.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Presbycusis

Presbycusis (age related hearing loss) is the gradual loss of hearing that occurs as people get older. Presbycusis involves progressive sensorineural hearing loss.

Tinnitus

Tinnitus is the perception of ringing, hissing, or other sound within the ears when no corresponding external sound is present.

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDS Tinnitus AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs Presbycusis 

What's New on Medindia

Surprising 8 Health Benefits of Green Smoothies

Health Benefits of Palm Sugar

Fast Food Addiction in Teenagers
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive