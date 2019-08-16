medindia

Exposure to Alcohol Induces Changes in Genes in Pregnant Mothers and Children

by Mary Selvaraj on  August 16, 2019 at 12:36 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Women who drink moderate to heavy amounts may change their babies genes
  • Changes to two genes were found: POMC, that involves the stress-response system, and PER2, that monitors the body's biological clock
  • The babies also had high levels of cortisol, a stress hormone, that suppresses the immune system and had other health problems
  • There is no known safe amount of alcohol to drink while pregnant. Abstinence is the key
Alcohol-induced changes in the DNA among pregnant women and their children have no cure, but interventions can be done to help improve the child's lives.
Exposure to Alcohol Induces Changes in Genes in Pregnant Mothers and Children
Exposure to Alcohol Induces Changes in Genes in Pregnant Mothers and Children

Mothers who drink moderate to high levels of alcohol during pregnancy may be changing their babies' DNA, according to a Rutgers-led study.

Show Full Article


Study on the Impacts of Prenatal Alcohol Exposure

"Our findings may make it easier to test children for prenatal alcohol exposure - and enable early diagnosis and intervention that can help improve the children's lives," said lead author Dipak K. Sarkar, a Distinguished Professor and director of the Endocrine Program in the Department of Animal Sciences at Rutgers University-New Brunswick.

The study by Sarkar and scientists in a Collaborative Initiative on Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders is in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research.

Building on an earlier Rutgers-led study that found binge and heavy drinking may trigger long-lasting genetic change in adults, the researchers sought alcohol-induced DNA changes in 30 pregnant women and 359 children.

Altered Genes

They found changes to two genes - POMC, which regulates the stress-response system, and PER2, which influences the body's biological clock - in women who drank moderate to high levels of alcohol during pregnancy and in children who had been exposed to those levels of alcohol in the womb.

What is Heavy and Moderate Drinking

Heavy drinking in women is four or more drinks on at least five occasions in a month. Moderate drinking in women is about three drinks per occasion.

"Our research may help scientists identify biomarkers - measurable indicators such as altered genes or proteins - that predict the risks from prenatal alcohol exposure," Sarkar said.

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders

Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders can include physical or intellectual disabilities as well as behavioral and learning problems. While there is no cure, early intervention treatment services can improve a child's development, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says there is no known safe amount of alcohol to drink while pregnant.

Alcohol and Cortisol

The study also found that infants exposed to alcohol in the womb - which passes from the mother's blood through the umbilical cord - had increased levels of cortisol, a potentially harmful stress hormone that can suppress the immune system and lead to ongoing health issues.

Reference :
  1. Moderate to Heavy Drinking During Pregnancy Alters Genes in Newborns, Mothers - (https://news.rutgers.edu/moderate-heavy-drinking-during-pregnancy-alters-genes-newborns-mothers/20190815#.XVZO1-gzbct)


Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Study Says Pregnant Women Drinking Less

A recent study finds that pregnant women are consuming less alcohol.

Bars in New York Can't Deny Alcohol to Pregnant Women

Alcohol consumption by an expectant mother may cause fetal alcohol syndrome and pre-term birth complications.

Alcohol Consumption in Pregnant Women Reduced Due to Point-of-Sale Warning

Posted point-of-sale warnings on alcohol consumption during pregnancy, has helped to reduce alcohol consumption among these women.

Debate on Women Taking Alcohol During Pregnancy Remains Unsolved

The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) draft guidance on drinking during pregnancy has added to confusion about safety

Alcohol and Driving

Alcohol and driving do not mix. Drunken driving is the cause of many deaths in the world.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Alcoholism

Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver Disease Alcoholism Cannabis Height and Weight-Kids Drug Abuse Breech Presentation and Delivery Alcohol and Driving Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Pregnancy and Complications Pancreatitis 

What's New on Medindia

Control Your Blood Pressure to Fight Age-related Brain Damage

Home Remedies for Hair Loss

Mode of Delivery at Birth Linked to Child's Skin Microbiome
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive