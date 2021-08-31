National Nutrition Week 2021– ‘Feed Smart Right From The Start’

Highlights:
- National Nutrition Week is celebrated from September 1st to 7th every year
- Optimal nutrition helps prevent stunting and under nutrition that arise in early childhood.
- The 2021 theme focuses on feeding smart right from the start to fight against nutritional deficiencies
Food plays a significant role in maintaining our overall physical and mental health. The awareness about nutrition and good food has been increasing since SARS-CoV-2 started to spread across every nook and corner of the world.
National Nutrition Week is celebrated from September 1st to 7th to foster awareness of this concept across India. The primary goal of National Nutrition Week is to increase public awareness about nutrition by conducting various campaigns and related activities.
National Nutrition Week is celebrated from September 1st to 7th to foster awareness of this concept across India. The primary goal of National Nutrition Week is to increase public awareness about nutrition by conducting various campaigns and related activities.
"Our food should be our medicine and our medicine should be our food," said Hippocrates, an outstanding figure in the history of medicine.
How Did It Start?Back in 1973, members of the American Dietetic Association (called the "Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics" now) launched the celebration of National Nutrition Week to publicize the importance of nutrition in human life and promote the profession of a dietician. Due to the increasing awareness about nutrition, this "week-long celebration" became a "month-long festival" in 1980.
‘National Nutrition Week is celebrated from September 1st to 7th in India. The theme for 2021 revolves around fighting against nutritional deficiencies by feeding the children smartly right from the beginning.’
Read More..
Read More..
What's Special About National Nutrition Week 2021?The National nutrition week, 2021, aims to create awareness about feeding smart right from the start. Optimal nutrition in the first two years of life shapes the infant's body and brain in a better way and helps prevent stunting and under nutrition in infancy and early childhood.
The World Health Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund recommend exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life and introduction of nutritious solid foods at six months together with continued breastfeeding up to 2 years of age or beyond.
This year, the Integrated Health And Wellbeing Council has decided to celebrate "Bharat Nutrition Week," India's biggest web-based Good Food and Nutrition celebration that brings relevant Ministries, Government & Private Organizations, Global and National Level Health & Good Food organizations, Policymakers, Corporate & CSR Arms, Social Organizations & individuals to share the best practices to fight against India's Malnutrition problems.
How Can You 'Feed Smart Right From The Start'?
- Remember that breast milk is the smartest first food and make sure your baby gets it at least for the first six months
- Gradually introduce a variety of healthy foods and let your child choose
- Start with foods that have softer textures. The healthier options would be puréed meats, poultry, beans, and iron-fortified cereals
- Offer less milk and juice between meals to prevent fullness
- Give your child more fruits and vegetables, organic lean protein, and omega-3 fatty acids
- Make tasty, fun, and nutritious snacks. Few options can be Yogurt Fruit muffins, Peanut Butter on apple slices, and slices of cheese with fruit
- Parents are to be a good role model for their children because healthy eating parents can raise healthy eating children
References :
- About Nutrition Week 2021 - (https://www.ihwcouncil.org/bharat-nutrition-week/)
- National Nutrition Week 2021 - Date, History, Activities, Theme - (https://www.solutionweb.in/national-nutrition-week/)
- Feeding Smart from the Start - (https://www.extension.purdue.edu/extmedia/CFS/CFS-748-3-W.pdf)
Source: Medindia