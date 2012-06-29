Nutrition Education for Kids - Need of the Hour

About
Nutrition education imparted in schools can immensely help increase the health of children through better nutrition and physical activity in schools and at home. Teaching about healthy eating to kids, parents and teachers is the need of the hour and an answer to our nation's growing epidemic of overweight, sedentary, and undernourished children and adolescents.
Schools are particularly favorable sites for nutrition education as children are less fussy about their food habits than adults. Change in thinking and habits can easily be brought about at this tender age. Schools are the “perfect place for change and acceptance”. There can be many creative, out-of-the-box ways of convey nutrition information to children.
Effective nutrition education in schools will eventually force children to rethink about their eating habits and form their own new ones. They would take valuable messages back home which would in turn stimulate the entire household.
Meals and snacks at school can provide one-third to one-half of a child’s daily nutritional needs. Schools can become a perfect place to teach children about good eating habits.
A healthful nutrition program and education could play a very integral role in the development of a healthy nation.
Long term benefits of educating children about Health and Right eating
► Better learning.
► Helps achieve full academic potential.
► Decreased discipline and emotional problems.
► Instills healthy eating habits that can improve health.
► Reduces the risk for several diseases
Many schools in the west are making positive changes in the food and beverages they offer children. Programs are moving from high fat, high-sugar, high-sodium choices to healthier counterparts. Nutrition education is a part of the curriculum. Healthy food is served in the school premises and standards are set according to which the parents have to pack the food and send.