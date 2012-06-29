Nutrition Education for Kids - Need of the Hour

Effective nutrition education in schools can eventually force children to rethink about their eating habits and form their own new ones.

Nutrition education imparted in schools can immensely help increase the health of children through better nutrition and physical activity in schools and at home. Teaching about healthy eating to kids, parents and teachers is the need of the hour and an answer to our nation's growing epidemic of overweight, sedentary, and undernourished children and adolescents.Meals and snacks at school can provide one-third to one-half of a child’s daily nutritional needs. Schools can become a perfect place to teach children about good eating habits.A healthful nutrition program and education could play a very integral role in the development of a healthy nation.► Better learning.► Helps achieve full academic potential.► Decreased discipline and emotional problems.► Instills healthy eating habits that can improve health.► Reduces the risk for several diseasesMany schools in the west are making positive changes in the food and beverages they offer children. Programs are moving from high fat, high-sugar, high-sodium choices to healthier counterparts. Nutrition education is a part of the curriculum. Healthy food is served in the school premises and standards are set according to which the parents have to pack the food and send.