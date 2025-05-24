How Social Media is Shaping Male Body Image and Muscle Dysmorphia

Not just a gym thing- muscle dysmorphia is quietly growing among men, and social media’s ripped bodies might be to blame.

Highlights: Muscle dysmorphia is linked to frequent viewing of muscular body content, supplements and steroids on social media

The type of content matters more than overall screen time in influencing body image concerns in men

Experts call for better media literacy and preventive strategies to combat harmful body image narratives

Did you know?

Muscle dysmorphia is sometimes called “bigorexia”- it’s the opposite of anorexia, where men obsess over not being muscular enough, no matter how built they are. #bigorexia #bodyimagematters #menandmentalhealth #socialmedia #medindia’

Muscle dysmorphia is sometimes called “bigorexia”- it’s the opposite of anorexia, where men obsess over not being muscular enough, no matter how built they are. #bigorexia #bodyimagematters #menandmentalhealth #socialmedia #medindia’

Advertisements

What is Muscle Dysmorphia?

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Muscle dysmorphia: current insights



Go to source Trusted Source

Advertisements

How Social Media Content Impacts Body Image in Men

Advertisements

Fostering Healthier Relationships With Social Media and Body Image

Muscle dysmorphia: current insights - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27536165/)