Medindia
Medindia
World Thyroid Day: When Your Body Whispers, Listen-Know It, Check It, Conquer It!

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 24 2025 10:38 AM

World Thyroid Day 2025 is a global call to recognize the silent signs of thyroid disorders and take timely action.

Highlights:
  • Subtle symptoms like fatigue, mood swings, and weight gain may point to thyroid issues
  • Theme 2025: “Thyroid Health: Know It, Check It, Conquer It”
  • Early testing and lifestyle changes can restore thyroid health
When your body doesn’t send strong signals, it’s easy to overlook the warning signs. But if you're feeling tired every day, gaining weight without reason, or experiencing unexplained mood changes, it might be time to pay attention.
World Thyroid Day was initiated by the European Thyroid Association in 2008 and later supported by the American Thyroid Association and other thyroid organizations around the globe. Observed on May 25th each year, this day aims to raise awareness about thyroid diseases, promote early diagnosis, and highlight the importance of maintaining thyroid health (1 Trusted Source
World Thyroid Day 2025: Theme, History, and Significance

Go to source).


Higher Thyroid Hormone Levels Trigger Significant Weight Loss Post-Bariatric Surgery
Higher Thyroid Hormone Levels Trigger Significant Weight Loss Post-Bariatric Surgery
Obese patients who have higher levels of thyroid hormone, triiodothyronine, lose significant weight after bariatric surgery.
2025 Theme: "Thyroid Health: Know It, Check It, Conquer It"

Rather than being a slogan, this year’s theme should be a personal commitment for everyone
  • Know it: Learn about what your thyroid does and how important it is.
  • Check it: Never push your symptoms aside. Get tested.
  • Conquer it: Proper care can help you feel great - maybe even better.

Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?
Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?
Some medications affect the normal function of thyroid gland leading to thyroid function disorders in the form of hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism. Read Patient Information Leaflet of medications to be aware of such effects and conduct regular monitoring of thyroid function to avoid complications

Why Should You Care?

Among many other things, the small thyroid gland in your neck controls your metabolism, energy expenditure, temperature, and mood. When your body is dysfunctional, you will suffer too. Even so, many people go through life with a thyroid condition without even realizing it.

Perhaps when someone asks, 'How are you feeling?' It’s not just about you - your thyroid might be trying to answer as well.
  • Are you tired even when there’s no good reason?
  • Do you feel nervous or down without knowing why?
  • Losing or gaining weight unexpectedly?
  • Have you felt like you’ve drifted away from your usual self lately?
It’s common - and it could be your thyroid crying!


How Rapid Weight Loss from Tirzepatide Triggered a Thyroid Crisis
How Rapid Weight Loss from Tirzepatide Triggered a Thyroid Crisis
Can weight loss medications trigger a thyroid crisis? In this case, rapid weight loss from tirzepatide led to life-threatening atrial fibrillation.

Let’s Talk Thyroid Conditions

Some of the most common issues include
  • Hypothyroidism: Your metabolism gets slowed by your thyroid, so you feel very tired, have trouble staying warm, and often feel depressed.
  • Hyperthyroidism means an overactive thyroid, which brings on anxiety, weight loss, and a fast heartbeat.
  • Thyroid nodules, thyroid enlargement, or thyroid cancer
  • Autoimmune diseases such as Hashimoto’s or Graves' Disease
The kicker? Many of these health issues can be effectively managed or even prevented if detected early.


World Thyroid Day: Enlightening About Thyroid Gland and Its Disorders
World Thyroid Day: Enlightening About Thyroid Gland and Its Disorders
World Thyroid Day is observed on May 25 every year to talk about different types of thyroid disease and the issues faced by thyroid patients.

Who Should Get Tested?

A series of “If’s” might hold the answer:
  • If you're a woman (you’re 5–8 times more likely to have a thyroid issue)
  • If you have a family history of thyroid problems
  • If you’re pregnant or have recently had a baby
  • If you're experiencing unexplained symptoms that just won’t go away
And a simple blood test can answer these ‘Ifs’ (2 Trusted Source
World Thyroid Day 2025: A Wake-Up Call to Recognise and Prevent Thyroid Disorders

Go to source).

What Could Be the Treatment?

Luckily, most thyroid problems can be handled well.
  • Daily thyroid hormone pills
  • Regular monitoring
  • Modifying your habits - watch your diet, control your stress, ensure you sleep well
You’re not expected to handle everything on your own. Follow your doctor’s advice.

A Little Dietary Support for Your Thyroid

  • Ensure that you add seafood and dairy products to your diet.
  • Try adding selenium, found in Brazil nuts, eggs, and mushrooms, to your diet.
  • If you are at risk, avoiding too much soy or raw cruciferous vegetables is best.
  • Lower your stress levels (yoga and walks with deep breaths can do wonders for you).
  • Regular activity, at any level, helps your metabolism and makes you feel better.
In India, the U.S., and across the globe, hospitals, clinics, and organizations are celebrating World Thyroid Day 2025 by holding free thyroid exams, sharing information about thyroid health, hosting Q&A sessions with doctors, and featuring real stories from those affected by thyroid conditions. These moments teach us that having a connection is the first part of the healing process.

In most cases, thyroid troubles have small symptoms, making it hard to tell what’s wrong—yet finding the answer gives strength, joy, and confidence back. It’s important to remember that this day serves as a reminder to notice the subtle signs your body gives you. It means taking time to listen, take action, and keep your health as a priority. Because it’s in that small gland in your neck that your mood can change for the better, and you deserve that.

Thyroid Health Matters-Check, Care, Conquer!


References:
  1. World Thyroid Day 2025: Theme, History, and Significance - (https://healthsy.app/all-category-blog/world-thyroid-day-2025-theme-history-and-significance)
  2. World Thyroid Day 2025: A Wake-Up Call to Recognise and Prevent Thyroid Disorders - (https://www.maxhealthcare.in/blogs/world-thyroid-day)


Source-Medindia


