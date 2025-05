World Thyroid Day: When Your Body Whispers, Listen-Know It, Check It, Conquer It!

World Thyroid Day 2025 is a global call to recognize the silent signs of thyroid disorders and take timely action.

Highlights: Subtle symptoms like fatigue, mood swings, and weight gain may point to thyroid issues

Theme 2025: “Thyroid Health: Know It, Check It, Conquer It”

Early testing and lifestyle changes can restore thyroid health

World Thyroid Day 2025: Theme, History, and Significance



Did You Know?

Women are 5 to 8 times more likely to develop thyroid issues than men. #worldthyroidday #thyroidhealth #medindia’

2025 Theme: "Thyroid Health: Know It, Check It, Conquer It"

Know it: Learn about what your thyroid does and how important it is.

Learn about what your thyroid does and how important it is. Check it: Never push your symptoms aside. Get tested.

Never push your symptoms aside. Get tested. Conquer it: Proper care can help you feel great - maybe even better.

Why Should You Care?

Are you tired even when there’s no good reason?

even when there’s no good reason? Do you feel nervous or down without knowing why?

without knowing why? Losing or gaining weight unexpectedly?

unexpectedly? Have you felt like you’ve drifted away from your usual self lately?

Let’s Talk Thyroid Conditions

Hypothyroidism: Your metabolism gets slowed by your thyroid, so you feel very tired, have trouble staying warm, and often feel depressed.

Your metabolism gets slowed by your thyroid, so you feel very tired, have trouble staying warm, and often feel depressed. Hyperthyroidism means an overactive thyroid, which brings on anxiety, weight loss, and a fast heartbeat.

means an overactive thyroid, which brings on anxiety, weight loss, and a fast heartbeat. Thyroid nodules, thyroid enlargement, or thyroid cancer

Autoimmune diseases such as Hashimoto’s or Graves' Disease

Who Should Get Tested?

If you're a woman (you’re 5–8 times more likely to have a thyroid issue)

(you’re 5–8 times more likely to have a thyroid issue) If you have a family history of thyroid problems

of thyroid problems If you’re pregnant or have recently had a baby

or have recently had a baby If you're experiencing unexplained symptoms that just won’t go away

World Thyroid Day 2025: A Wake-Up Call to Recognise and Prevent Thyroid Disorders



What Could Be the Treatment?

Daily thyroid hormone pills

Regular monitoring

Modifying your habits - watch your diet, control your stress, ensure you sleep well

A Little Dietary Support for Your Thyroid

Ensure that you add seafood and dairy products to your diet.

Try adding selenium, found in Brazil nuts, eggs, and mushrooms, to your diet.

If you are at risk, avoiding too much soy or raw cruciferous vegetables is best .

. Lower your stress levels (yoga and walks with deep breaths can do wonders for you).

(yoga and walks with deep breaths can do wonders for you). Regular activity, at any level, helps your metabolism and makes you feel better.

Thyroid Health Matters-Check, Care, Conquer!

