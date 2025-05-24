How Mental Illness Amplifies Stress-Linked Brain Fog

Acute stress weakens mental control in distress disorders like depression and BPD.

Highlights: Acute stress disrupts working memory in major depressive disorder

disrupts in major depressive disorder Response inhibition is significantly impaired in borderline personality disorder

is significantly impaired in These disruptions may undermine therapy reliant on cognitive control

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Effects of acute stress on executive functions in depression, generalised anxiety and borderline personality disorder



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Acute stress can hijack your brain's control systems, worsening mental health outcomes in subtle but powerful ways. #mentalhealthawareness #stressandcognition #medindia’

Acute stress can hijack your brain's control systems, worsening mental health outcomes in subtle but powerful ways. #mentalhealthawareness #stressandcognition #medindia’

Advertisements

Stress Strikes Where It Hurts Most: Your Brain

Advertisements

What Are Executive Functions-and Why Do They Matter?

Advertisements

When Stress Hits, Executive Functions Can Collapse

A New Lens on Mental Health Diagnosis

Why This Matters for Therapy

Not Just a Clinical Concern: Subclinical Symptoms Matter Too

Effects of acute stress on executive functions in depression, generalised anxiety and borderline personality disorder - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666915325000472)



Source-Medindia

Acute stress may do more than make you feel overwhelmed-it might momentarily, especially if you’re already living with depression, anxiety, or borderline personality disorder (BPD). A new systematic review published in the Journal of Affective Disorders Reports has spotlighted the fragile link between distress-related mental health conditions and executive function (EF) breakdown under pressure-raising concerns about the effectiveness of certain therapies during moments of intense stress ()., researchers found that. This vulnerability was seen even in people who didn’t meet full diagnostic criteria—suggesting that subclinical symptoms may also carry hidden cognitive costs when life gets tough.The findings were drawn from peer-reviewed studies identified in five major academic databases, with research published before December 31, 2022. The studies were chosen for their focus on: working memory, cognitive flexibility, and inhibition.Executive functions are the mental skills that help us manage time, stay organized, focus attention, and control impulses. They’re housed primarily in the, a region of the brain that’s particularly sensitive to stress.These functions are, too. For example, reframing a negative thought, resisting an impulsive reaction, or staying grounded during anxiety all depend on robust EF performance.Under acute stress, the, while subcortical regions like the. This shift allows for quick, reflexive responses—which are great for escaping danger, butor managing emotions.In individuals with depression, this dynamic appears to significantly impair—the system that holds and manipulates information in real time. For example, remembering instructions, focusing on a conversation, or problem-solving can all become more difficult when stress spikes.For people with, the breakdown happens in, which governs the ability to suppress inappropriate behaviors or emotional reactions. When stress floods the system, this control falters—explaining, in part, the emotional outbursts or impulsive actions common to the condition.This study aligns with newer psychiatric models like theand the, which move beyond rigid diagnostic categories and instead examine symptoms and brain functions across a spectrum.By focusing on, researchers hope to understand why traditional treatments—especially those involving cognitively demanding strategies like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)—often fall short for people with distress disorders.Many frontline psychological interventions assume that patients can engage in, even in times of stress. But this review suggests thatin the heat of the moment-precisely when they’re needed most.This insight could pave the way for, such as those that prioritize emotion regulation through, or that involve training EF in low-stress conditions first before gradually introducing more challenging scenarios.One of the most important takeaways from the review is that. People with mild depressive or anxious traits were also found to exhibit EF impairments when stressed.This raises important questions about. If cognitive vulnerabilities can show up early, then catching them in non-clinical populations could prevent the slide into more serious mental health conditions.This research sheds light on a hard truth-. For those with distress disorders like depression, GAD, or BPD, acute stress may temporarily. And even when symptoms are subtle or go undiagnosed, the brain may still be struggling in silence.