How Mental Illness Amplifies Stress-Linked Brain Fog

- Acute stress disrupts working memory in major depressive disorder
- Response inhibition is significantly impaired in borderline personality disorder
- These disruptions may undermine therapy reliant on cognitive control
Effects of acute stress on executive functions in depression, generalised anxiety and borderline personality disorder
Stress Strikes Where It Hurts Most: Your BrainIn a systematic review of 17 studies, researchers found that working memory performance dropped significantly in individuals with depression when under acute stress, while response inhibition faltered in people with BPD. This vulnerability was seen even in people who didn’t meet full diagnostic criteria—suggesting that subclinical symptoms may also carry hidden cognitive costs when life gets tough.
The findings were drawn from peer-reviewed studies identified in five major academic databases, with research published before December 31, 2022. The studies were chosen for their focus on three key executive functions: working memory, cognitive flexibility, and inhibition.
What Are Executive Functions-and Why Do They Matter?Executive functions are the mental skills that help us manage time, stay organized, focus attention, and control impulses. They’re housed primarily in the prefrontal cortex, a region of the brain that’s particularly sensitive to stress.
These functions are essential for emotional regulation, too. For example, reframing a negative thought, resisting an impulsive reaction, or staying grounded during anxiety all depend on robust EF performance.
When Stress Hits, Executive Functions Can CollapseUnder acute stress, the prefrontal cortex activity decreases, while subcortical regions like the amygdala take over. This shift allows for quick, reflexive responses—which are great for escaping danger, but not so helpful for thoughtful decision-making or managing emotions.
In individuals with depression, this dynamic appears to significantly impair working memory—the system that holds and manipulates information in real time. For example, remembering instructions, focusing on a conversation, or problem-solving can all become more difficult when stress spikes.
For people with BPD, the breakdown happens in response inhibition, which governs the ability to suppress inappropriate behaviors or emotional reactions. When stress floods the system, this control falters—explaining, in part, the emotional outbursts or impulsive actions common to the condition.
A New Lens on Mental Health DiagnosisThis study aligns with newer psychiatric models like the Hierarchical Taxonomy of Psychopathology (HiTOP) and the Research Domain Criteria (RDoC), which move beyond rigid diagnostic categories and instead examine symptoms and brain functions across a spectrum.
By focusing on underlying mechanisms, researchers hope to understand why traditional treatments—especially those involving cognitively demanding strategies like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)—often fall short for people with distress disorders.
Why This Matters for TherapyMany frontline psychological interventions assume that patients can engage in reflective thinking, reappraisal, and self-regulation, even in times of stress. But this review suggests that stress may render those very tools ineffective in the heat of the moment-precisely when they’re needed most.
This insight could pave the way for more adaptive therapy approaches, such as those that prioritize emotion regulation through simpler, stress-resilient techniques, or that involve training EF in low-stress conditions first before gradually introducing more challenging scenarios.
Not Just a Clinical Concern: Subclinical Symptoms Matter TooOne of the most important takeaways from the review is that you don’t need a full-blown diagnosis to experience stress-related cognitive disruptions. People with mild depressive or anxious traits were also found to exhibit EF impairments when stressed.
This raises important questions about early intervention and prevention. If cognitive vulnerabilities can show up early, then catching them in non-clinical populations could prevent the slide into more serious mental health conditions.
This research sheds light on a hard truth-mental resilience under stress is not just about willpower or mindset. For those with distress disorders like depression, GAD, or BPD, acute stress may temporarily erode the very cognitive tools they rely on to cope. And even when symptoms are subtle or go undiagnosed, the brain may still be struggling in silence.
If we’re to truly support mental health, we must rethink how we help people think-especially when they’re under pressure.
