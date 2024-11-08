About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

How Social Media Likes and Comments Fuel Muscle Dysmorphia in Young Men

by Naina Bhargava on Nov 8 2024 2:46 PM

A study shows that 19% of young men are at risk of developing muscle dysmorphia, driven by social media's focus on likes and appearance-based feedback.

How Social Media Likes and Comments Fuel Muscle Dysmorphia in Young Men
A recent Australian study suggests that social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram are contributing to unrealistic and unhealthy obsessions with having a lean, muscular body among many young men (1 Trusted Source
Social media likes and comments linked to young men's obsession with perfect pecs and a six-pack

Go to source).
Men who place greater value on receiving likes and positive feedback on their posts are significantly more prone to experiencing symptoms of "muscle dysmorphia" (MD) – a condition in which they perceive their bodies as small and weak, despite having a well-developed physique.


Internet, Social Media Friends can Motivate to Make You More Fit
Internet, Social Media Friends can Motivate to Make You More Fit
Promotional messages caused an initial bump in class attendance but the motivational effects soon wore off, while 'Health buddies' were much more effective.
Advertisement

Link Between Social Media Engagement and Muscle Dysmorphia

In an online survey of almost 100 men, aged between 18-34, all admitted to viewing celebrity, fashion, and fitness content on social media sites, but the link with MD was only significant when it came to the interactive feedback men received on these platforms.


Advertisement
Self-loving People Post More Selfies Taken At the Gym
Self-loving People Post More Selfies Taken At the Gym
Narcissism or excessive interest in or admiration of oneself and one's physical appearance is one of the behavioral traits.

Addressing Body Image Concerns in Men

University of South Australia Psychology (Honours) graduate Luigi Donnarumma, who led the study published in New Media & Society, says the findings link appearance-based feedback on social media to body image concerns among men.

“Previous research has largely focused on women, but we’re now seeing that men are also vulnerable to the pressures of online body ideals,” Donnarumma says.


Advertisement
The Truth About Sharing Your Workout on Social Media
The Truth About Sharing Your Workout on Social Media
Your workout posts might reflect more than just fitness dedication—explore the psychology behind social media sharing habits.

Social Media as a Source of Social Validation

“Muscle dysmorphia is an emerging issue, and our study shows that social media isn’t just a platform for sharing content; it’s a powerful source of social validation that can significantly impact how young men perceive their bodies.”

The research found that 19% of the survey participants scored above the threshold for MD, suggesting that these young men were at significant risk of holding unrealistic ideals about their bodies.


Blending Exercise and Social Networking Via Tweets
Blending Exercise and Social Networking Via Tweets
A product design student at University of Dundee in the UK, Fraser Spowart, has developed a prototype dumbbell curl counter that can inform friends and competitors

The Psychological Risks of Social Media

Co-author UniSA lecturer Dr. John Mingoia says the study highlights the need for more awareness of the psychological risks associated with social media use.

“Men are often exposed to hyper-muscular ideals online, particularly through fitness and celebrity content,” Dr. Mingoia says. “When these posts attract a high volume of likes and positive comments, they reinforce the message that this is the body standard that men should strive for. Over time, this can lead to harmful behaviors such as excessive exercising, restricted eating, and even steroid use.”

Potential Solutions

The researchers suggest that taking less notice of social media posts may be one way to combat muscle dysmorphia, along with targeted mental health initiatives to address body issues in men.

Reference:
  1. Social media likes and comments linked to young men’s obsession with perfect pecs and a six-pack - (https://www.unisa.edu.au/media-centre/Releases/2024/social-media-likes-and-comments-linked-to--young-mens-obsession-with-perfect-pecs-and-a-six-pack/)

Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest General Health News
View All
Advertisement