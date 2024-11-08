How Social Media Likes and Comments Fuel Muscle Dysmorphia in Young Men

A study shows that 19% of young men are at risk of developing muscle dysmorphia, driven by social media's focus on likes and appearance-based feedback.
A recent Australian study suggests that social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram are contributing to unrealistic and unhealthy obsessions with having a lean, muscular body among many young men (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Social media likes and comments linked to young men's obsession with perfect pecs and a six-pack
Go to source). Men who place greater value on receiving likes and positive feedback on their posts are significantly more prone to experiencing symptoms of "muscle dysmorphia" (MD) – a condition in which they perceive their bodies as small and weak, despite having a well-developed physique.
Link Between Social Media Engagement and Muscle DysmorphiaIn an online survey of almost 100 men, aged between 18-34, all admitted to viewing celebrity, fashion, and fitness content on social media sites, but the link with MD was only significant when it came to the interactive feedback men received on these platforms.
Addressing Body Image Concerns in MenUniversity of South Australia Psychology (Honours) graduate Luigi Donnarumma, who led the study published in New Media & Society, says the findings link appearance-based feedback on social media to body image concerns among men.
“Previous research has largely focused on women, but we’re now seeing that men are also vulnerable to the pressures of online body ideals,” Donnarumma says.
Social Media as a Source of Social Validation“Muscle dysmorphia is an emerging issue, and our study shows that social media isn’t just a platform for sharing content; it’s a powerful source of social validation that can significantly impact how young men perceive their bodies.”
The research found that 19% of the survey participants scored above the threshold for MD, suggesting that these young men were at significant risk of holding unrealistic ideals about their bodies.
The Psychological Risks of Social MediaCo-author UniSA lecturer Dr. John Mingoia says the study highlights the need for more awareness of the psychological risks associated with social media use.
“Men are often exposed to hyper-muscular ideals online, particularly through fitness and celebrity content,” Dr. Mingoia says. “When these posts attract a high volume of likes and positive comments, they reinforce the message that this is the body standard that men should strive for. Over time, this can lead to harmful behaviors such as excessive exercising, restricted eating, and even steroid use.”
Potential SolutionsThe researchers suggest that taking less notice of social media posts may be one way to combat muscle dysmorphia, along with targeted mental health initiatives to address body issues in men.
