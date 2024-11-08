Psychedelics for Anorexia Nervosa (Eating Disorder)

Exploring the potential of psychedelics, like psilocybin, in treating anorexia nervosa and offering new hope for those struggling with this eating disorder.

What is Anorexia Nervosa



Psilocybin therapy, a promising treatment for mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, and addictions, may also benefit individuals struggling with anorexia nervosa, an eating disorder ().Anorexia nervosa is a psychiatric condition where people restrict their food intake, but exercise more, and/or purge food through laxatives and vomiting. It has the highest mortality rate among psychiatric illnesses.“Our findings suggest that psilocybin may be helpful in supporting meaningful psychological change in a subset of people with anorexia nervosa,” said lead author Dr. Stephanie Knatz Peck at the University of California, San Diego in the US.The team employed a single 25mg dose of psilocybin combined with specialised psychological support before, during, and after administration. The results, published in the journalshowed “that 60 percent of participants reported a reduction” in the way they saw their physical appearance.About 70 percent showed improvements in quality of life and shifts in personal identity, while 40 percent reported clinically significant reductions in eating disorder psychopathology. Although treatment effects were most pronounced in shape and weight concerns, the changes in psychological outlook didn't automatically translate to weight restoration, said the team.While the results show promise, they also highlight the complexity of treating anorexia nervosa. The team suggested a comprehensive treatment approach using psychedelic therapy may be better than using it as a standalone intervention.Dr. Walter H. Kaye, director of the UCSD Eating Disorders Treatment Center, stressed the need for larger, well-controlled studies that include brain imaging and genetic analysis to better understand who might benefit most from this novel treatment approach.The findings open new avenues for research into personalized medicine approaches for eating disorders, while also raising important questions about how to optimize therapeutic protocols for this vulnerable population.Source-IANS