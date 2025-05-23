About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Why Is Your Doctor Staring at Your Glow?

Written by Dr. Leena M
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on May 23 2025 4:01 PM

Every living cell glimmers with ultra‑weak light—and the glow snaps off the moment life ends.

Highlights:
  • Human photon output shifts with circadian rhythm, age and disease, becomes a diagnostic sign
  • EMCCD(Electron-Multiplying Charge-Coupled Device) imaging cleanly separates the shimmer of living mice from the silence of the dead
  • Injured or heat‑stressed leaves shine brightest-opening doors to remote crop care
The light of life is faint, yet it tells a brilliant story

Picture yourself with a glow that no one can see, but you. This is not a subject of sci-fi fiction. Researchers have found out that all living objects which includes humans, send out a small light known as biophoton emission (1 Trusted Source
Imaging Ultraweak Photon Emission from Living and Dead Mice and from Plants under Stress

Go to source).
Although you can’t see it, some cameras have been developed to detect even the faintest radiation. But the most chilling detail is that this light vanishes once our lives are gone. This new finding goes beyond poetry and offers value to scientists as well. In the future, this 'ghost light' could be used to monitor diseases in humans and environmental dangers for plants.


Glow Like You Mean It: What Are Biophotons?

All the sensations inside us cause the emission of light, in the form of biophotons. They may not be bright like most bulbs, but emit only a small trickle of energy. When they metabolize oxygen, our cells tend to release photons as a normal process. It appears that our body is radiating from the inside. It speaks about how healthy we are inside and experts are only now getting to know the language it uses.


Lights Off: What Happens When Life Ends?

The fact that comes to mind as most surprising is? As soon as we die, the biophoton glow stops. When mice were given special electrical stimulation for experiments, cameras showed them as bright, colorful, beautiful creatures. Immediately after death, they just appeared grey and lifeless.

Thanks to this method, experts can observe the exact moment life stops. Besides being fascinating, it could help police and doctors determine whether a patient is still alive or has already died.


Plants in Pain Also Shine

Have you heard that plants shine brighter when they’re distressed? When leaves were broken or heated, scientists noticed that the amount of light from plants increased significantly. Even using a small dose of benzocaine (to numb the area) made their glow appear at the injury site. That way, we can spot early stress in plants with biophoton imaging long before it is discovered through any other method. In the future, farmers could use this method to prevent crops from falling sick. We only need to learn the skills to recognize the signs from nature (2 Trusted Source
An introduction to human biophoton emission

Go to source).


Mood Lights: Your Mental State May Glow Too

Your feelings and ideas may be glowing, too. Some studies show that mental states may change the amount of light that your body transmits. People who practice mindfulness or traditional medicines such as Chinese or Korean medicine have demonstrated changes in their skin. Now, there is a possibility that biophotons could allow us to follow changes in mental wellness. Envision a world where you can tell your happiness from the color your skin produces.

New Frontier: Diagnosing Disease With Light

What if your skin could tell your doctor exactly how healthy you are—without a single needle or even a touch? This is what biophoton research hopes to achieve. It has been discovered by scientists that diseased tissues often give off different light than normal tissues. As a result, future medical tests may detect illnesses by watching the light emitted from your body. We are early in this process, but making a pain-free and less invasive medical diagnosis is getting close. Telepathic communication will be possible and your body will help you communicate.

