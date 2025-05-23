Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Leena M. (2025, May 23). Why Is Your Doctor Staring at Your Glow?. Medindia. Retrieved on May 23, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/why-is-your-doctor-staring-at-your-glow-219936-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Leena M. "Why Is Your Doctor Staring at Your Glow?". Medindia. May 23, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/why-is-your-doctor-staring-at-your-glow-219936-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Leena M. "Why Is Your Doctor Staring at Your Glow?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/why-is-your-doctor-staring-at-your-glow-219936-1.htm. (accessed May 23, 2025).