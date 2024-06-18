Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, June 18). Flesh-Eating Bacteria on the Rise in Japan: How to Stay Safe . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 18, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/flesh-eating-bacteria-on-the-rise-in-japan-how-to-stay-safe-216069-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Flesh-Eating Bacteria on the Rise in Japan: How to Stay Safe". Medindia. Jun 18, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/flesh-eating-bacteria-on-the-rise-in-japan-how-to-stay-safe-216069-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Flesh-Eating Bacteria on the Rise in Japan: How to Stay Safe". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/flesh-eating-bacteria-on-the-rise-in-japan-how-to-stay-safe-216069-1.htm. (accessed Jun 18, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Flesh-Eating Bacteria on the Rise in Japan: How to Stay Safe. Medindia, viewed Jun 18, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/flesh-eating-bacteria-on-the-rise-in-japan-how-to-stay-safe-216069-1.htm.