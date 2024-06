Flesh-Eating Bacteria on the Rise in Japan: How to Stay Safe

Highlights: STSS can cause fatal organ failure and necrosis within 48 hours

Increased social interactions post-COVID may contribute to the rise in cases

Strict hygiene and prompt medical care are vital to control the spread

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Rare tissue-damaging bacteria spreads in Japan



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

STSS can be fatal within 48 hours if untreated. #stss #medindia’

STSS can be fatal within 48 hours if untreated. #stss #medindia’

Advertisement

What is STSS and Why is it so Dangerous?

Advertisement

Factors Contributing to the Rise in STSS Cases

Advertisement

Global Risk and Preventive Measures

Public Health Measures to Control the Outbreak

Japan's Response and Lessons for Other Nations

Rare tissue-damaging bacteria spreads in Japan - (https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2024/06/15/japan/science-health/stss-japan-spread/)

A disturbing trend is emerging in Japan with a surge in cases of Streptococcal Toxic Shock Syndrome (STSS), a rare but aggressive bacterial infection nicknamed "flesh-eating bacteria." This comes after the country relaxed its COVID-19 restrictions , leading to increased social interaction and potentially greater transmission of infections ().STSS is a severe infection caused by Group A Streptococcus (GAS) bacteria. It progresses rapidly, causing high fever, severe pain, low blood pressure, and potentially fatal organ failure. The bacteria produce toxins that trigger a hyper-inflammatory response, leading to widespread tissue damage, rapid flesh-eating necrosis, and shock. With its swift progression, STSS can be fatal within 48 hours if not treated promptly.Experts attribute the increase in STSS cases to several factors:As COVID restrictions ease, people are socializing more, leading to a higher chance of spreading infections, including GAS.STSS particularly affects people over 50 who are more susceptible to severe outcomes from infections.While the current outbreak is in Japan, the potential for global spread exists due to international travel. Here's what you can do to stay safe: Regularly wash your hands and promptly address any skin injuries to prevent infection.Seek immediate medical help if you experience sudden severe pain, high fever, or redness at a wound site. These could be early signs of STSS.Countries can implement strategies to manage and control STSS outbreaks:Enhance monitoring of cases to identify and address potential outbreaks effectively.Raise public awareness about STSS symptoms, severity, and the importance of seeking prompt medical attention.Implement a rapid response system to isolate new cases and prevent further spread.Japanese health authorities are actively taking steps to curb the STSS outbreak:Educating the public about symptoms and encouraging early medical care.Hospitals are on high alert to identify and treat STSS swiftly.Promoting better hygiene practices in healthcare settings and the community.Emphasis on proper wound care and timely treatment of infections to reduce transmission and mortality.By following these measures, Japan and other nations can effectively manage STSS outbreaks and protect public health.Source-Medindia