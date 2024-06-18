Flesh-Eating Bacteria on the Rise in Japan: How to Stay Safe

- STSS can cause fatal organ failure and necrosis within 48 hours
Rare tissue-damaging bacteria spreads in Japan
What is STSS and Why is it so Dangerous?STSS is a severe infection caused by Group A Streptococcus (GAS) bacteria. It progresses rapidly, causing high fever, severe pain, low blood pressure, and potentially fatal organ failure. The bacteria produce toxins that trigger a hyper-inflammatory response, leading to widespread tissue damage, rapid flesh-eating necrosis, and shock. With its swift progression, STSS can be fatal within 48 hours if not treated promptly.
Factors Contributing to the Rise in STSS CasesExperts attribute the increase in STSS cases to several factors:
Increased Social Interaction: As COVID restrictions ease, people are socializing more, leading to a higher chance of spreading infections, including GAS.
Vulnerability of Older Adults: STSS particularly affects people over 50 who are more susceptible to severe outcomes from infections.
Global Risk and Preventive MeasuresWhile the current outbreak is in Japan, the potential for global spread exists due to international travel. Here's what you can do to stay safe:
Maintain Good Hygiene: Regularly wash your hands and promptly address any skin injuries to prevent infection.
Early Medical Attention: Seek immediate medical help if you experience sudden severe pain, high fever, or redness at a wound site. These could be early signs of STSS.
Public Health Measures to Control the OutbreakCountries can implement strategies to manage and control STSS outbreaks:
Surveillance: Enhance monitoring of cases to identify and address potential outbreaks effectively.
Public Education: Raise public awareness about STSS symptoms, severity, and the importance of seeking prompt medical attention.
Quick Response: Implement a rapid response system to isolate new cases and prevent further spread.
Japan's Response and Lessons for Other NationsJapanese health authorities are actively taking steps to curb the STSS outbreak:
Public Awareness Campaigns: Educating the public about symptoms and encouraging early medical care.
Hospital Preparedness: Hospitals are on high alert to identify and treat STSS swiftly.
Enhanced Hygiene Practices: Promoting better hygiene practices in healthcare settings and the community.
Improved Wound Care: Emphasis on proper wound care and timely treatment of infections to reduce transmission and mortality.
By following these measures, Japan and other nations can effectively manage STSS outbreaks and protect public health.
Reference:
- Rare tissue-damaging bacteria spreads in Japan - (https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2024/06/15/japan/science-health/stss-japan-spread/)
