Wash Your Hands, Clean Your Phone to Stay Away from Coronavirus

Richa Gupta, COO of the Rush University Medical Group, continues, pausing momentarily to shoot a glance of disapproval at a pair whispering loudly in a corner.At the front of the room a nurse-leader stands and briefs the audience on the status of COVID-19 cases across the country and in the State of Illinois; along with the number of PUIs (persons under investigation) we've seen at Rush and, for the first time, a confirmed positive.As she speaks, I look around the room. It's a sea of white coats - all intently focused on this first of two daily briefings; some are scribbling notes on a clipboard, others simply nodding in agreement. Across the room, everyone shares one habit however: all stop to periodically tap their mobile phones, respond to texts, and fire off impromptu emails. Everyone is constantly touching their phones.***Since the outbreak of COVID-19, a large public safety effort has focused on encouraging people to wash their hands. And this is for good reason; from what we know about the virus,But what if after all that diligent washing, you are constantly touching your phone? Which for some "extreme users" can be up to 5,000 times a day.In medicine, our phones are what we call a fomite - an object or material that is likely to carry an infection from one place to another. A simple example would be a stethoscope - which is why doctors are taught to wipe down its surface with alcohol swabs between patients. We need to exercise the same level of precaution with our phones - and that isn't just for doctors.Any time you enter a public area - like public transportation or a coffee shop - you are introduced to countless germs. Invariably, most people will touch their phones and then carry these devices into their homes, around the dinner table, and even in bed with them.As we come together as a nation to fight the threat of coronavirus, let's not forget the danger lurking within our very own pockets. I recommend cleaning your phone at least twice daily - once mid-day at peak contact time and once you have return home for the night. In between, be sure to wash your hands before eating, or touching your mouth or eyes.***Back in the command center, the meeting has adjourned and countless staff spill out of the room and back to a flurry of preparation activities. In the coming days, we will move the bulk of meeting participants to phone-based in order to minimize congregating. On the north side of Rush University Medical Center on a massive 130-foot size, "WASH YOUR HANDS," greets motorists on the Eisenhower Expressway as they enter downtown Chicago.As we look to minimize the spread of COVID-19 across the country, let's not forget the mobile devices - the fomites - we carry around with us every day. Yes, wash your hands, but just as importantly, clean your phones.Source: Newswise