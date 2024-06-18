Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2024, June 18). Gut Instinct: Microbes can Make or Break Your Gut Health . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 18, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/gut-instinct-microbes-can-make-or-break-your-gut-health-216072-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "Gut Instinct: Microbes can Make or Break Your Gut Health". Medindia. Jun 18, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/gut-instinct-microbes-can-make-or-break-your-gut-health-216072-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "Gut Instinct: Microbes can Make or Break Your Gut Health". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/gut-instinct-microbes-can-make-or-break-your-gut-health-216072-1.htm. (accessed Jun 18, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2024. Gut Instinct: Microbes can Make or Break Your Gut Health. Medindia, viewed Jun 18, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/gut-instinct-microbes-can-make-or-break-your-gut-health-216072-1.htm.