High Uric Acid: What It Means and How to Treat It

Highlights: Uric acid is a waste product primarily excreted by the kidneys

High levels can result from diet, alcohol, obesity, diabetes, and kidney dysfunction

Treatments include medications like uricosuric drugs and xanthine oxidase inhibitors

Did You Know?

Elevated uric acid levels can cause painful gout and kidney stones. #uricacid #medindia’

Elevated uric acid levels can cause painful gout and kidney stones. #uricacid #medindia’

Advertisement

Health Problems Caused by Uric Acid Accumulation

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

High uric acid level



Go to source Trusted Source

Severe joint pain within the first 12-24 hours

Pain that persists for days to weeks, potentially spreading to other joints

Redness, tenderness, and swelling around the affected joint

Decreased joint mobility

Back and flank pain

Frequent urination

Nausea and vomiting

Changes in urine appearance, such as cloudiness, blood, unusual odor, fever, and chills

Advertisement

What is Uric Acid?

Advertisement

Normal Uric Acid Levels

Women: 2.4 to 6.0 mg/dL Men: 3.4 to 7.0 mg/dL

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

High & Low Uric Acid Symptoms: How to Stay in a Safe Range



Go to source Trusted Source

Causes of High Uric Acid Levels

Diabetes

Obesity

Excessive exercise

Purine-rich diet

Polycythemia vera

Leukemia

Cancer or chemotherapy (due to tumor lysis syndrome)

Immunosuppressants

Lead poisoning

Genetics

Acidosis

Hypoparathyroidism

Excessive alcohol consumption

High blood pressure

Kidney failure

Medullary cystic kidney disease

Dehydration, often due to diuretics

Higher susceptibility in men

Toxemia during pregnancy

Click here to now the list of drugs that can increase uric acid level

Treatment Options for High Uric Acid Levels

Uricosuric Medications: Such as probenecid and sulfinpyrazone, prevent urate reabsorption, thus stopping the formation of uric acid crystals in tissues ( ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Hyperuricemia



Go to source Trusted Source Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitors: Including allopurinol, these help to prevent gout by reducing uric acid production. Allopurinol can also help manage uric acid levels in patients with leukemia or lymphoma undergoing chemotherapy, which can cause elevated uric acid levels leading to renal failure.

High & Low Uric Acid Symptoms: How to Stay in a Safe Range - (https://www.arthritis.org/diseases/more-about/high-low-uric-acid-symptoms-how-stay-in-safe-range) High uric acid level - (https://www.mayoclinic.org/symptoms/high-uric-acid-level/basics/causes/sym-20050607) Hyperuricemia - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK459218/)

Uric acid is a byproduct of the body’s metabolism, primarily excreted by the kidneys through urine. When the kidneys fail to efficiently remove uric acid, levels can rise, especially in individuals consuming purine-rich foods, excessive alcohol, or those who are overweight, diabetic, or on certain medications like diuretics, or have impaired kidney function.People with high uric acid levels might not always show symptoms. However, persistent elevated levels can lead to health issues, with symptoms often surfacing in those with serious underlying conditions.Excess uric acid can accumulate in tissues, leading to various health problems such as ().A type of joint inflammation characterized bySymptoms includeUric acid is produced when the body breaks down purines, which are substances found in certain foods and beverages such as liver, anchovies, mackerel, dry beans, peas, and beer. Purines are also naturally occurring in the body, as they are part of the cells' DNA, generating uric acid as cells die and are broken down.Note: Normal values can vary between laboratories.To diagnose uric acid levels, a blood sample is analyzed in a laboratory ().Uric acid is a metabolic waste product, and elevated levels over time can damage joints and tissues. Managing uric acid levels is crucial for those with conditions like gout to reduce symptoms and prevent flare-ups.Maintaining balanced uric acid levels is crucial for overall health and well-being.Source-Medindia