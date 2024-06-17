About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
High Uric Acid: What It Means and How to Treat It

by Dr. Pavithra on Jun 17 2024 4:28 PM

Highlights:
  • Uric acid is a waste product primarily excreted by the kidneys
  • High levels can result from diet, alcohol, obesity, diabetes, and kidney dysfunction
  • Treatments include medications like uricosuric drugs and xanthine oxidase inhibitors
Uric acid is a byproduct of the body’s metabolism, primarily excreted by the kidneys through urine. When the kidneys fail to efficiently remove uric acid, levels can rise, especially in individuals consuming purine-rich foods, excessive alcohol, or those who are overweight, diabetic, or on certain medications like diuretics, or have impaired kidney function.
People with high uric acid levels might not always show symptoms. However, persistent elevated levels can lead to health issues, with symptoms often surfacing in those with serious underlying conditions.


Health Problems Caused by Uric Acid Accumulation

Excess uric acid can accumulate in tissues, leading to various health problems such as (2 Trusted Source
High uric acid level

Go to source).

1. Gout: A type of joint inflammation characterized by
  • Severe joint pain within the first 12-24 hours
  • Pain that persists for days to weeks, potentially spreading to other joints
  • Redness, tenderness, and swelling around the affected joint
  • Decreased joint mobility
2. Kidney Stones: Symptoms include
  • Back and flank pain
  • Frequent urination
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Changes in urine appearance, such as cloudiness, blood, unusual odor, fever, and chills

What is Uric Acid?

Uric acid is produced when the body breaks down purines, which are substances found in certain foods and beverages such as liver, anchovies, mackerel, dry beans, peas, and beer. Purines are also naturally occurring in the body, as they are part of the cells' DNA, generating uric acid as cells die and are broken down.


Normal Uric Acid Levels

Women:

2.4 to 6.0 mg/dL

Men:

3.4 to 7.0 mg/dL

Note: Normal values can vary between laboratories.

To diagnose uric acid levels, a blood sample is analyzed in a laboratory (1 Trusted Source
High & Low Uric Acid Symptoms: How to Stay in a Safe Range

Go to source).


Causes of High Uric Acid Levels

  • Diabetes
  • Obesity
  • Excessive exercise
  • Purine-rich diet
  • Polycythemia vera
  • Leukemia
  • Cancer or chemotherapy (due to tumor lysis syndrome)
  • Immunosuppressants
  • Lead poisoning
  • Genetics
  • Acidosis
  • Hypoparathyroidism
  • Excessive alcohol consumption
  • High blood pressure
  • Kidney failure
  • Medullary cystic kidney disease
  • Dehydration, often due to diuretics
  • Higher susceptibility in men
  • Toxemia during pregnancy
Click here to now the list of drugs that can increase uric acid level

Treatment Options for High Uric Acid Levels

  1. Uricosuric Medications: Such as probenecid and sulfinpyrazone, prevent urate reabsorption, thus stopping the formation of uric acid crystals in tissues (3 Trusted Source
    Hyperuricemia

    Go to source    ).
  2. Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitors: Including allopurinol, these help to prevent gout by reducing uric acid production. Allopurinol can also help manage uric acid levels in patients with leukemia or lymphoma undergoing chemotherapy, which can cause elevated uric acid levels leading to renal failure.
Uric acid is a metabolic waste product, and elevated levels over time can damage joints and tissues. Managing uric acid levels is crucial for those with conditions like gout to reduce symptoms and prevent flare-ups.

Maintaining balanced uric acid levels is crucial for overall health and well-being.

References:
  1. High & Low Uric Acid Symptoms: How to Stay in a Safe Range - (https://www.arthritis.org/diseases/more-about/high-low-uric-acid-symptoms-how-stay-in-safe-range)
  2. High uric acid level - (https://www.mayoclinic.org/symptoms/high-uric-acid-level/basics/causes/sym-20050607)
  3. Hyperuricemia - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK459218/)

Source-Medindia


