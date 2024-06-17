High Uric Acid: What It Means and How to Treat It

- Uric acid is a waste product primarily excreted by the kidneys
- High levels can result from diet, alcohol, obesity, diabetes, and kidney dysfunction
- Treatments include medications like uricosuric drugs and xanthine oxidase inhibitors
Health Problems Caused by Uric Acid AccumulationExcess uric acid can accumulate in tissues, leading to various health problems such as (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
High uric acid level
Go to source).
1. Gout: A type of joint inflammation characterized by
- Severe joint pain within the first 12-24 hours
- Pain that persists for days to weeks, potentially spreading to other joints
- Redness, tenderness, and swelling around the affected joint
- Decreased joint mobility
- Back and flank pain
- Frequent urination
- Nausea and vomiting
- Changes in urine appearance, such as cloudiness, blood, unusual odor, fever, and chills
What is Uric Acid?Uric acid is produced when the body breaks down purines, which are substances found in certain foods and beverages such as liver, anchovies, mackerel, dry beans, peas, and beer. Purines are also naturally occurring in the body, as they are part of the cells' DNA, generating uric acid as cells die and are broken down.
Normal Uric Acid Levels
|
Women:
|
2.4 to 6.0 mg/dL
|
Men:
|
3.4 to 7.0 mg/dL
Note: Normal values can vary between laboratories.
To diagnose uric acid levels, a blood sample is analyzed in a laboratory (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
High & Low Uric Acid Symptoms: How to Stay in a Safe Range
Go to source).
Causes of High Uric Acid Levels
- Diabetes
- Obesity
- Excessive exercise
- Purine-rich diet
- Polycythemia vera
- Leukemia
- Cancer or chemotherapy (due to tumor lysis syndrome)
- Immunosuppressants
- Lead poisoning
- Genetics
- Acidosis
- Hypoparathyroidism
- Excessive alcohol consumption
- High blood pressure
- Kidney failure
- Medullary cystic kidney disease
- Dehydration, often due to diuretics
- Higher susceptibility in men
- Toxemia during pregnancy
Treatment Options for High Uric Acid Levels
- Uricosuric Medications: Such as probenecid and sulfinpyrazone, prevent urate reabsorption, thus stopping the formation of uric acid crystals in tissues (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Hyperuricemia
Go to source).
- Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitors: Including allopurinol, these help to prevent gout by reducing uric acid production. Allopurinol can also help manage uric acid levels in patients with leukemia or lymphoma undergoing chemotherapy, which can cause elevated uric acid levels leading to renal failure.
Maintaining balanced uric acid levels is crucial for overall health and well-being.
