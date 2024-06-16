When to Eat What: A Guide to Smart Eating

Highlights: Skipping breakfast can lead to mental health issues and various illnesses

Skipping Breakfast May Lead to Depression

What to Eat First Thing in the Morning?

Breakfast Meal Plan

Oatmeal

Eggs

Greek yogurt

Berries

Whole grain toast with avocado

Pay Attention to Your Dinner

Tips to Plan a Healthy Dinner

Meal Options for Dinner

Tailor Your Meals to Support Your Health Goal

Why You Should Not Skip Your Meals?

Maintaining a healthy diet is vital, but did you know that eating the appropriate foods at the right times of day is as critical? Experts have shown that particular foods are better consumed at specific times of day. This suggests that eating an additional cheese pizza at the correct moment may not be as bad for your health.Don't blame the gloomy weather if you are exhausted all day, struggling to stay motivated, or believe you can get by with simply a cup of scorching hot espresso. Skipping breakfast could be the cause. Breakfast is the first meal of the day and one of the most frequently skipped. However, skipping breakfast could be as bad for you as messaging your toxic ex (maybe a little less).A study found that skipping breakfast may lead to a cardiac problem (1). Furthermore, another study reveals that skipping breakfast daily may increase the chance of developing illnesses such as obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and Type 2 diabetes (2). Furthermore, skipping breakfast might lead to mental health issues (3).Sanchi Tiwari, a nutritionist at Lord's Mark Biotech in Mumbai, tells India Today that we should consider our particular nutritional goals before customizing a specific food plan, even for breakfast, but she does offer several elements that can help build a wholesome breakfast."It is essential to include a variety of essential proteins, carbohydrates, and micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals to get the right start to the day," she continues.Jashan Vij, a health and fat loss instructor, agrees. He believes that starting the day with the correct nutrition sets the tone for energy, focus, and overall well-being. He recommends eating nutrient-dense foods that contain the necessary vitamins, minerals, and macronutrients to jumpstart our metabolism and keep us energized throughout the morning."Rich in fibre, oatmeal provides long-lasting energy and helps stabilise blood sugar levels," Jashan explains.Eggs are high in protein, which helps keep you full and pleased while also promoting muscle repair and growth.Greek yoghurt, which is high in protein and probiotics, promotes digestive health and helps to control hunger.Berries, which are high in antioxidants, vitamins, and fiber, are an excellent way to add sweetness and nutrition to your morning meal.According to Jashan, this breakfast has healthy fats, fiber, and complex carbohydrates, assuring sustained energy and satiety (the sensation of being full).Dinner is a meal that is frequently overlooked, much like morning. Whether we eat too much or too little, we usually make poor choices for our final meal of the day. "I think people should pay attention to their work regime, calorific requirements, and fitness goals," Sanchi asserts.She also recommended that we eat light meals at least two hours before bedtime, as well as a nutritious food that promotes sleep while supporting metabolic activity.The emphasis should also be on nutrients that promote digestion, satiety, and muscular repair. It is best to focus on proteins that will keep one satisfied for eight hours of sleep. This also reduces late-night or early-morning cravings.Slow-release carbohydrates or low-GI (Glycolic Index) foods, such as oatmeal and whole grains, can help you sleep. Furthermore, fruits like bananas have been shown to relax muscles since they contain high levels of magnesium and potassium. However, keep in mind that, while many people advocate for a fruit-rich diet, fruits include greater levels of fructose, which can strain digestion and cause sugar spikes.Foods high in lean proteins (chicken, fish, and tofu) supply the amino acids required for muscle repair and regeneration while being easy to digest. Jashn also recommends incorporating leafy greens and vegetables that are high in fiber and low in calories, as they aid digestion and give critical nutrients without feeling heavy. "These foods are easy to digest and contain nutrients that support muscle repair, hormone regulation, and overall recovery," Jashan explains.He goes on to say that nutrients like complex carbohydrates found in meals like quinoa and brown rice help to control blood sugar levels and stimulate serotonin production, both of which can help you sleep.Just like breakfast, your dinner should be tailored to your health goals at the end. For example, if you exercise frequently, remember to include more protein in your diet to support muscle repair and growth from sources such as lean meats, dairy, legumes, and protein supplements.Finally, do not skip your meals. Never skip your meals, whether they be breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Why? According to specialists, it may impede metabolism, making it more difficult to maintain or lose weight (4). Remember to eat at regular intervals to maintain your blood sugar steady. Skipping meals can cause blood sugar rises and crashes, increasing the likelihood of insulin resistance and thus the risk of diabetes.Source-Medindia