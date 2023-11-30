About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Group B Streptococcus Threat to Newborns

by Colleen Fleiss on November 30, 2023 at 2:31 AM
Streptococcus agalactiae, also referred to as Group B Streptococcus or GBS, inhabits the genital tract in approximately 20% of women. According to researchers, having GBS in the placenta was associated with a two- to three-fold rise in the likelihood of neonatal unit admission. However, current diagnostic tests detected GBS in fewer than 20% of these cases when clinically assessed.

Previous research by the team at the University of Cambridge and Rosie Hospital, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, identified GBS in the placenta of around 5% of women prior to the onset of labor. Although it can be treated with antibiotics, unless screened, women will not know they are carriers.

GBS can cause sepsis, a life-threatening reaction to an infection, in the newborn. Worldwide, GBS accounts for around 50,000 stillbirths and as many as 100,000 infant deaths per year.

GBS Presence in Placenta and Neonatal Unit Admissions

In a study published today in Nature Microbiology, the team looked at the link between the presence of GBS in the placenta and the risk of admission of the baby to a neonatal unit. The researchers re-analysed data available from their previous study of 436 infants born at term, confirming their findings in a second cohort of 925 pregnancies.

In the USA, all pregnant women are routinely screened for GBS and treated with antibiotics if found to be positive. In the UK, women who test positive for GBS are also treated with antibiotics - however, only a minority of pregnant women are tested for GBS, as the approach in the UK is to obtain samples only from women experiencing complications, or with other risk factors.
There are a number of reasons why women in the UK are not screened, including the fact that detecting GBS in the mother is not always straightforward and only a small minority of babies exposed to the bacteria were thought to become ill. A randomized controlled trial of screening for GBS for treatment with antibiotics is currently underway in the UK.

Dr. Francesca Gaccioli from the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at the University of Cambridge said: "In the UK, we've traditionally not screened mothers for GBS, but our findings - that significantly more newborns are admitted to the neonatal unit as a result of GBS-related sepsis than was previously thought - profoundly changes the risk/benefit balance of universal screening."

To improve detection, the researchers have developed an ultrasensitive PCR test, which amplifies tiny amounts of DNA or RNA from a suspected sample to check for the presence of GBS. They have filed a patent with Cambridge Enterprise, the University of Cambridge's technology transfer arm, for this test.

Professor Gordon Smith, Head of Obstetrics & Gynecology at the University of Cambridge, said: "Using this new test, we now realize that the clinically detected cases of GBS may represent the tip of the iceberg of complications arising from this infection. We hope that the ultra-sensitive test developed by our team might lead to viable point-of-care testing to inform immediate neonatal care."

When the researchers analysed serum from the babies' umbilical cords, they found that over a third showed greatly increased levels of several cytokines - protein messengers release by the immune system. This suggests that a so-called 'cytokine storm' - an extreme immune response that causes collateral damage to the host - was behind the increased risk of disease.

The research was funded by the Medical Research Council and supported by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Cambridge Biomedical Research Centre.

Source: Eurekalert
