Group B Streptococcus Threat to Newborns

Streptococcus agalactiae, also referred to as Group B Streptococcus or GBS, inhabits the genital tract in approximately 20% of women. According to researchers, having GBS in the placenta was associated with a two- to three-fold rise in the likelihood of neonatal unit admission. However, current diagnostic tests detected GBS in fewer than 20% of these cases when clinically assessed.



Previous research by the team at the University of Cambridge and Rosie Hospital, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, identified GBS in the placenta of around 5% of women prior to the onset of labor. Although it can be treated with antibiotics, unless screened, women will not know they are carriers.