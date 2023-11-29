About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Pneumonia Vaccine Found Effective in Macaques

by Hemalatha Manikandan on November 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM
A novel pneumococcal vaccine that has been shown to be effective in macaque monkeys, was developed by researchers at Osaka Metropolitan University and published in Inflammation and Regeneration (1 Trusted Source
Prime-boost-type PspA3+2 mucosal vaccine protects cynomolgus macaques from intratracheal challenge with pneumococci

This finding may potentially contribute to reevaluating the course of treatment for the current spike in pneumonia cases in China.

Evaluation of Pneumonia Vaccine in Macaque Monkeys

The global impact of the coronavirus pandemic has ignited a renewed focus on emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases. Pneumococcal pneumonia is one of the leading causes of respiratory deaths worldwide.

Pneumonia

Pneumonia


Pneumonia is a lung infection that can be caused by a bacteria or a virus. It causes inflammation of the alveoli or the air sacs of the lungs.
Despite the existence of vaccines against pneumococcal infections such as otitis media, sinusitis, and meningitis, the prevalence of pneumococcal pneumonia remains high. Currently, around 100 new serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae have been identified, and the increase in pneumococcal infections caused by serotypes not covered by the vaccine has become a concern. This situation underscores the need for a more versatile vaccine.

Building on their previous success in mucosal responses in 2019, in which they developed a mucosal vaccine that can induce antigen-specific mucosal immune responses, mainly immunoglobulin A (IgA), on the target mucosal surface, a research team led by Professor Satoshi Uematsu and Associate Professor Kosuke Fujimoto from the Department of Immunology and Genomics at the Graduate School of Medicine, Osaka Metropolitan University, has this time set out to bridge the gap in pneumococcal pneumonia vaccination efficacy.
Quiz on Pneumonia

Quiz on Pneumonia


Pneumonia is a serious respiratory tract infection that is often life-threatening in the elderly, children or those with reduced immunity. See how much you know about pneumonia by taking this quiz.
To successfully develop a novel pneumococcal vaccine, the research team combined its proprietary mucosal vaccine technology with pneumococcal surface proteins that can cover a wide range of serotypes. Experiments conducted on mice and macaques have demonstrated the vaccine's efficacy in suppressing pneumococcal pneumonia in the target animal groups.

"This next-generation vaccine technology is expected to contribute to the treatment of infectious diseases in the future," said Professor Fujimoto.

  Prime-boost-type PspA3 + 2 mucosal vaccine protects cynomolgus macaques from intratracheal challenge with pneumococci - (https://inflammregen.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s41232-023-00305-2)

Source: Eurekalert
The Lungs - Animation

The Lungs - Animation


The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.
New Pneumococcal Vaccine as Safe as Previous Version of the Vaccine

New Pneumococcal Vaccine as Safe as Previous Version of the Vaccine


The Kaiser Permanente study looking into the new 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13) has found it to be as safe as the previous version.
AI-aided Home Stethoscope Monitors Asthma

AI-aided Home Stethoscope Monitors Asthma

Using the auscultatory sounds of asthmatic kids under age five, StethoMe, an AI-based home stethoscope, was able to accurately diagnose asthma exacerbation.
Indian Doctors Urge Heightened Surveillance Amid China's Pneumonia Cases

Indian Doctors Urge Heightened Surveillance Amid China's Pneumonia Cases

Given the recent series of pneumonia cases in China, Indian doctors are recommending increased vigilance and enhanced hygiene practices.
Cancer Treatment Holds Hope in Combating Tuberculosis

Cancer Treatment Holds Hope in Combating Tuberculosis

An emerging cancer therapy demonstrates exceptional effectiveness in combating tuberculosis (TB), an immensely destructive infectious illness.
One-Third of Americans Forgo Vaccinations During Flu Season

One-Third of Americans Forgo Vaccinations During Flu Season

While majority of Americans took precautions for respiratory seasonal illnesses, one-third believed they were at low risk, and didn't get flu or COVID-19 vax.
Seasonal Influenza Vax Rates to Surge 284 Million by 2032

Seasonal Influenza Vax Rates to Surge 284 Million by 2032

Seasonal influenza is contagious and can cause more severe symptoms in the elderly and immunocompromised individuals, much like COVID-19.
