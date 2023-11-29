Pneumonia Vaccine Found Effective in Macaques

A novel pneumococcal vaccine that has been shown to be effective in macaque monkeys, was developed by researchers at Osaka Metropolitan University and published in Inflammation and Regeneration (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Prime-boost-type PspA3+2 mucosal vaccine protects cynomolgus macaques from intratracheal challenge with pneumococci



This finding may potentially contribute to reevaluating the course of treatment for the current spike in pneumonia cases in China.



Evaluation of Pneumonia Vaccine in Macaque Monkeys

The global impact of the coronavirus pandemic has ignited a renewed focus on emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases. Pneumococcal pneumonia is one of the leading causes of respiratory deaths worldwide.