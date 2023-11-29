Pneumonia Vaccine Found Effective in Macaques

A novel pneumococcal vaccine that has been shown to be effective in macaque monkeys, was developed by researchers at Osaka Metropolitan University and published in Inflammation and Regeneration (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
This finding may potentially contribute to reevaluating the course of treatment for the current spike in pneumonia cases in China.
Evaluation of Pneumonia Vaccine in Macaque MonkeysThe global impact of the coronavirus pandemic has ignited a renewed focus on emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases. Pneumococcal pneumonia is one of the leading causes of respiratory deaths worldwide.
Despite the existence of vaccines against pneumococcal infections such as otitis media, sinusitis, and meningitis, the prevalence of pneumococcal pneumonia remains high. Currently, around 100 new serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae have been identified, and the increase in pneumococcal infections caused by serotypes not covered by the vaccine has become a concern. This situation underscores the need for a more versatile vaccine.
To successfully develop a novel pneumococcal vaccine, the research team combined its proprietary mucosal vaccine technology with pneumococcal surface proteins that can cover a wide range of serotypes. Experiments conducted on mice and macaques have demonstrated the vaccine's efficacy in suppressing pneumococcal pneumonia in the target animal groups.
"This next-generation vaccine technology is expected to contribute to the treatment of infectious diseases in the future," said Professor Fujimoto.
