AI Shows Promise in Identifying ADHD

By employing artificial intelligence (AI) for the analysis of specialized brain MRI scans in adolescents, researchers identified notable distinctions in nine brain white matter pathways between individuals with and without attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Results of the study will be presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).



ADHD is a common disorder often diagnosed in childhood and continuing into adulthood, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the U.S., an estimated 5.7 million children and adolescents between the ages of 6 and 17 have been diagnosed with ADHD.