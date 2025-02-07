Female Genital Mutilation: A Violation, Not a Tradition

Female genital mutilation (FGM) is not culture- it's cruelty. Discover why this harmful practice continues and what can be done to stop it.

Highlights: Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) has no health benefits and causes severe physical and psychological harm

FGM is a violation of human rights, rooted in gender inequality and harmful social norms

The fight against FGM requires global action, education, and the rejection of its medicalization.

Did you know?

Some communities believe female genital mutilation (FGM) "purifies" women, yet it leads to serious health risks and lifelong trauma. It is a cruel myth, not a tradition. #endfgm #medindia’

Some communities believe female genital mutilation (FGM) "purifies" women, yet it leads to serious health risks and lifelong trauma. It is a cruel myth, not a tradition. #endfgm #medindia’

Advertisement

Types of Female Genital Mutilation

Type 1: This involves the partial or complete removal of the clitoral glans (the external and visible component of the clitoris, which is a sensitive region of the female genitals) and/or the prepuce/clitoral hood.

This involves the partial or complete removal of the clitoral glans (the external and visible component of the clitoris, which is a sensitive region of the female genitals) and/or the prepuce/clitoral hood.

Type 2: The clitoral glans and labia minora (the inner folds of the vulva) are removed partially or completely, with or without the labia majora (the vulva's outer skin folds).

The clitoral glans and labia minora (the inner folds of the vulva) are removed partially or completely, with or without the labia majora (the vulva's outer skin folds).

Type 3: Also known as infibulation, this is the narrowing of the vaginal entrance due to the formation of a covering seal. The seal is created by cutting and repositioning the labia minora or labia majora, sometimes using stitching, with or without removing the clitoral prepuce/clitoral hood and glans.

Also known as infibulation, this is the narrowing of the vaginal entrance due to the formation of a covering seal. The seal is created by cutting and repositioning the labia minora or labia majora, sometimes using stitching, with or without removing the clitoral prepuce/clitoral hood and glans.

Type 4: It encompasses any additional non-medical treatments that cause harm to the female genitalia, such as pricking, piercing, incising, scraping, and cauterizing the vaginal area.



Advertisement

There are No Health Advantages of Female Genital Mutilation

Advertisement

Complications of Female Genital Mutilation

Who is at Risk of Female Genital Mutilation

Cultural and Sociological Reasons for Performing Female Genital Mutilation

Reasons Behind Medicalized Female Genital Mutilation

Medicalized FGM is believed to have a lower risk of complications compared to non-medicalized FGM.

It is also viewed as a first step towards fully abandoning the practice.

Healthcare providers who perform FGM are also members of FGM-practicing communities and follow the same social norms. There may be a financial incentive to carry out the activity.

WHO Response Against Female Genital Mutilation

Female genital mutilation (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/female-genital-mutilation)

Female genital mutilation (FGM) refers to any procedure that involves the partial or complete removal of the external female genitalia, or any harm to the female genital organs for non-medical purposes. The practice has no health benefits for girls or women and can lead to severe bleeding and urination problems, as well as cysts, menstrual difficulties, infections, challenges during childbirth, and an increased chance of neonatal mortality (1).FGM is widely recognized as a violation of girls' and women's human rights. It demonstrates fundamental gender inequality and is an extreme type of discrimination against girls and women. It is almost always carried out on minors, and it violates children's rights.The practice also breaches a person's right to health, security, and physical integrity; the right to be free from torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment; and the right to life, in cases where the technique results in death. In certain countries, there is evidence that health workers are more likely to conduct FGM because they believe the operation is safer when medicalized. WHO strongly advises health workers not to perform FGM and has devised a worldwide strategy and particular tools to assist the health sector and health workers themselves in ending FGM medicalization.Female genital mutilation is split into four main types:FGM has no health benefits and hurts girls and women in a variety of ways. It entails the removal and damage of healthy and normal female genital tissue, as well as interference with the natural activities of girls' and women's bodies. Although all kinds of FGM are linked to an increased risk of health issues, the risk is higher for more severe forms of FGM.Immediate complications may include extreme pain, profuse bleeding, vaginal tissue edema, fever, infections such as tetanus, and urinary difficulties, wound healing issues, genital tissue damage, shock, and even death.Long-term complications may include painful urination, vaginal problems (discharge, itching, bacterial vaginosis), menstrual issues (painful periods, difficulty passing blood), scar tissue, keloid formation, pain during intercourse, decreased enjoyment, higher risk of birthing difficulties (e.g., difficult delivery, excessive bleeding, caesarean section, requirement for resuscitation), and neonatal mortality.Women with Type 3 FGM may require deinfibulation (opening the infibulated scar to allow for sexual intercourse and childbirth).Women undergoing FGM are likely to suffer psychological issues such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, low self-esteem, etc.FGM is most commonly performed on young girls between the ages of infancy and puberty, however it can also be done on adult women. According to data from 31 countries where FGM is practiced in Africa's western, eastern, and north-eastern regions, as well as some Middle Eastern and Asian countries, over 230 million girls and women alive today have been subjected to the practice, with more than 4 million girls estimated to be at risk of FGM each year. FGM is therefore a global concern.The reasons for FGM vary by place and throughout time, and they include a variety of sociocultural variables within families and communities.Where FGM is a social convention (social norm), the social pressure to comply with what others do and have done, as well as the desire to be accepted socially and the fear of rejection by the community, are powerful motivators to continue the practice.FGM is frequently viewed as an essential element of raising a girl and a means of preparing her for adulthood and marriage. This can include regulating her sexuality in order to promote her virginity and marital fidelity.Some people feel the practice has religious sanction, despite the fact that it is not prescribed in any holy scripture. Religious leaders hold a variety of views on FGM, with some advocating for its eradication.There are numerous reasons why healthcare providers perform FGM. This includes:However, with WHO support and training, many healthcare personnel are becoming activists for the abolition of FGM in the clinical context as well as with their families and communities.In 2008, the World Health Assembly adopted resolution WHA61.16 on abolishing FGM, underlining the importance of coordinated action in all areas, including health, education, finance, justice, and women's affairs.WHO promotes a comprehensive healthcare response to FGM prevention and care by creating advice and resources for health workers to prevent and manage FGM and its complications, as well as assisting countries in adapting and implementing these resources in their own contexts. WHO also provides evidence to help people understand FGM and what works to put a stop to this destructive practice.Since then, WHO has collaborated with partner groups to build a global strategy against FGM medicalization, which it continues to support nations in implementing.Source-Medindia