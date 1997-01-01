medindia
List of Drugs that may cause Bleeding (Hemorrhage)

Acetaminophen and Codeine

Most Common - Drowsiness, lightheadedness, dizziness, slow heartbeat, sedation, shortness of breath, unusual thoughts or behavior, nausea, vomiting, flushing, vision changes, easy bruising or bleeding, stomach pain, loss of appetite, constipation, itching, decrease in platelets in blood, dark urine, clay-colored stools and difficulty in urinating

Apixaban

Most Common - Nausea, flushing, headache, hemorrhage and infusion site reaction and fever

Aspirin and Oxycodone

Capreomycin

Most Common- Kidney/liver impairment, electrolyte disturbances, hearing loss, ringing in the ear, fainting, decreased in white blood cells, hives, rashes, pain and bleeding at injection site and localized swelling

Carbidopa-Levodopa

Carboprost

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and excessive uterine bleeding

Crizotinib

Most Common - Pneumonia, hypoxia, ARDS, difficulty in breathing, lung inflammation, and lung bleeding

Dabigatran

Dexrazoxane

Most Common - Hair loss, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, uneasiness, loss of appetite, mouth ulcer, fever, infection, diarrhea, pain at injection site, sepsis, nerve damage, redness, vein inflammation, esophagus inflammation, indigestion, bleeding and hives

Drotrecogin Alfa

Most Common- High risk of bleeding in gastrointestinal tract, abdominal tract, brain (hemorrhagic stroke), skin and chest cavity

Etonogestrel

Most Common - Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain

Flutamide

Most Common- Hot flashes, diarrhea, inflammation of urinary bladder/rectum, rectal bleeding, blood in urine, nausea and skin rash

Fondaparinux

Most Common- Mild bleeding, reduced platelet levels, irritation, rash or itching at the injection site

Methylphenidate

Most Common - Nervousness, difficulty in sleeping, skin rash, loss of appetite, dizziness, drowsiness, palpitations, fever, sore throat, unusual bleeding or bruising

Misoprostol

Most Common- Spotting, cramps, heavy periods, Excessive Urination, menstrual disorder, painful menstruation and postmenopausal vaginal bleeding and breast pain

Nafarelin

Most Common- Hot flashes, vaginal dryness, headaches, mood changes, breast enlargement, and decreased interest in sex, vaginal bleeding, increase in pubic hair, sweating

Nicorandil

Most Common- Headache, dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, weakness and rectal bleeding

Norethindrone

Most Common- Headache, breast pain, irregular vaginal bleeding or spotting, stomach/abdominal cramps/bloating, nausea and vomiting, hair loss

Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol

Most Common - Headache, vaginal candidiasis, upper respiratory infection, nausea, menstrual cramps, breast tenderness, sinusitis, vaginitis (bacterial), abnormal cervical smear, acne, urinary tract infection, mood swings, weight gain, vomiting, abnormal bleeding from the uterus, hypertension

Polidocanol Injection

Most Common - Local - Bleeding, blistering, burning, coldness, discoloration of the skin, feeling of pressure, hives, infection, inflammation, itching, lumps, numbness, pain, rash, redness, scarring, soreness, stinging, swelling, tenderness, tingling, ulceration or warmth

Raloxifene


Most Common- Hot flushes, leg cramps, sweating, sleep disorders, peripheral edema, vaginal bleeding; flu-like symptoms, rashes, headache

Sunitinib

Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding

Toremifene

Most Common - Hot flushes, sweating, nausea, vomiting, vaginal discharge, dizziness, fluid retention, and vaginal bleeding


