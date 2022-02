International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2022: Invest Don’t Rest

2022 Theme

Advertisement

Key Facts

It is estimated that at least 200 million girls and women alive today have undergone some form of FGM globally. If this continues, 15 million additional girls between ages 15 and 19 will be subjected to FGM by 2030.

The practice has no health benefits for girls and women.

FGM is mostly carried out on young girls between infancy and age 15, with the highest prevalence in Gambia, Mauritania, and Indonesia.

FGM is a violation of the human rights of girls and women.

Healthcare providers are involved in the practice. This is known as medicalization.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is opposed to all types of FGM and healthcare providers performing FGM.

Treatment of the health complications of FGM is estimated to cost 1.4 billion USD per year and is projected to rise to 2.3 billion USD by 2047 if no action is taken.

International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation - (https://www.unfpa.org/events/international-day-zero-tolerance-female-genital-mutilation) The International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) - (https://www.who.int/news-room/events/detail/2022/02/06/default-calendar/international-day-of-zero-tolerance-for-female-genital-mutilation)

This practice reflects the deep-rooted inequality between the sexes and constitutes an extreme form of discrimination against women and girls. It also violates their rights to health, physical integrity, inhuman or degrading treatment, and their right to live when the procedure results in death.The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the elimination of all harmful practices including, FGM. In response to this disruption, the United Nations has been adapting interventions that ensure the integration of FGM in the post-pandemic response To promote the elimination of FGM, coordinated and systematic efforts that engage whole communities and focus on human rights, gender equality , sexual education, and the needs of women and girls who suffer from its consequences.This year, the UN Joint Program launched the 2022 themeIt calls on the global community to invest in programs that provide services and response for those who are affected and those who are at risk. It should also include developing and enforcing laws to eradicate FGM.Empowering girls with access to education, healthcare, and income opportunities can fasten the demise of this harmful practice with no known medical or health benefits.Share with the world how you #InvestDontRest!!Source: Medindia