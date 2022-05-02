International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2022: Invest Don’t Rest

International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation is observed globally on February 6th to spread awareness and eradicate female genital mutilation (FGM) by 2030.



The United Nations General Assembly designated February 6th as the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation in 2012 to expand and direct the efforts to eliminate FGM practice.



Female Genital Mutilation

FGM includes all procedures that involve altering or injuring the female genitalia for non-medical reasons. The practice is mostly carried out by traditional practitioners in some countries in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.