Deadly Garden Fungus Found in US Soil and Compost

A deadly drug-resistant fungus, Aspergillus fumigatus, has been found in US gardening products, posing a serious risk to people with weakened immune systems.

Highlights: Drug-resistant fungus detected in compost, soil, and flower bulbs

detected in compost, soil, and flower bulbs Immunocompromised people face high fatality risk from exposure

face high fatality risk from exposure Protective gear like masks and gloves is strongly recommended when gardening

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Elevated mutation rates in multi-azole resistant Aspergillus fumigatus drive rapid evolution of antifungal resistance



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

This backyard fungus could be life-threatening for some? #fungalinfection #aspergillusrisk #medindia’

This backyard fungus could be life-threatening for some? #fungalinfection #aspergillusrisk #medindia’

Advertisement

Why It Is Alarming:

Advertisement

Where This Fungus Is Found

Advertisement

A Fungus That’s Evolving Fast

Why Gardening Can Be Risky

How Agriculture May Be Worsening the Crisis

What Experts Recommend

Wear gloves and an N95 mask when handling soil, compost, or flower bulbs, especially if you have a weakened immune system

when handling soil, compost, or flower bulbs, especially if you have a Stay informed and alert if you or someone close is undergoing chemotherapy or has a lung condition

Disturb compost or potting soil in enclosed spaces where spores can linger in the air

where spores can linger in the air Ignore persistent respiratory symptoms like coughing, wheezing, or fever after gardening

Elevated mutation rates in multi-azole resistant Aspergillus fumigatus drive rapid evolution of antifungal resistance - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-54568-5)

A dangerous, drug-resistant fungus calledhas now been found in everyday gardening materials across the United States. Researchers are raising urgent concerns as this organism not only resists common antifungal drugs but also appears genetically primed to outsmart future medications ().Scientists warn that the drug-resistant fungus is spreading rapidly across parts of the United States, especially in. Highly populated cities like New York and Los Angeles may also be at risk due toandA study from thefound that, compost, and flower bulbsfor a drug-resistant strain of, raising concern about its spread through everyday gardening materials. This fungus already causes over, with death rates as high as. A Nature Communications study now adds that some strains carry a specific mutation that increases mutation rates fivefold, meaning they could rapidly develop resistance to even new antifungal drugs in the future.s is naturally present in compost, decaying leaves, and garden soil. It helps break down organic material, so it's. That’s not a problem for most people. But in those with weakened immune systems , such as people with cancer, organ transplants, or chronic lung disease, this fungus can cause a severe lung infection called aspergillosis Researchers discovered that drug-resistant strains are. These strains carry a gene mutation known as, which increases how often the fungus mutates, yet comes with no cost to its survival. That means the fungus continues spreading globally and adapting in ways that make it even harder to treat.One alarming finding is that this gene variant tends to appear, which are heavily used in both medicine and agriculture. The combination makes this awith the potential to outpace medical treatment in hospitals and clinics.Many people inhale fungal spores while gardening. Tasks like repotting plants or digging compost release spores into the air. For healthy individuals, the immune system quickly handles them. But, which can then spread from the lungs to the brain, kidneys, or skin.Dr. Michael Mansour, an infectious disease expert at Massachusetts General Hospital, warns that many of his patients with aspergillosis had. He says even short-term exposure can be risky in these cases.The rise of this dangerous fungus is closely linked to the. Just like antibiotics overused in livestock can breed resistant bacteria,that medical drugs can’t easily kill. This double use of antifungals in clinics and on farms isIn healthcare settings, doctors are also on alert. With the rise of this highly adaptable strain,. Prevention is key; especially for people already vulnerable to fungal infections.The most alarming part of this discovery is not just that the fungus is already resistant to current treatments, but that. And it’s doing so without slowing down or becoming less fit. That means it can continue spreading, silently and invisibly, through common gardening products and outdoor spaces.Source-Medindia