Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2025, June 23). Deadly Garden Fungus Found in US Soil and Compost . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 23, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/deadly-garden-fungus-found-in-us-soil-and-compost-220218-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. "Deadly Garden Fungus Found in US Soil and Compost". Medindia. Jun 23, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/deadly-garden-fungus-found-in-us-soil-and-compost-220218-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. "Deadly Garden Fungus Found in US Soil and Compost". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/deadly-garden-fungus-found-in-us-soil-and-compost-220218-1.htm. (accessed Jun 23, 2025).

Harvard Vasantha. 2025. Deadly Garden Fungus Found in US Soil and Compost. Medindia, viewed Jun 23, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/deadly-garden-fungus-found-in-us-soil-and-compost-220218-1.htm.