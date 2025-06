What Fuels Brain Damage in MS? Scientists Find Clues

A new study reveals how mitochondrial failure in brain cells may be behind motor dysfunction in multiple sclerosis, offering hope for targeted treatment breakthroughs.

A groundbreaking study published insheds light on why people with multiple sclerosis (MS) often suffer from severe movement and coordination problems. The culprit?, the tiny energy factories inside brain cells,).MS affects around, with, the brain region responsible for movement and balance. This can lead to tremors , poor coordination, and difficulty walking , symptoms that can worsen over time. Researchers found that, large neurons essential for motor control, are damaged and dying due to, disrupting the brain’s ability to send proper movement signals.These special neurons in the cerebellum act like control towers for motor functions.with precision. When they malfunction or die, as seen in MS, the results can be devastating; a condition known as ataxia , where balance and coordination deteriorate significantly.The UC Riverside team observed that(the protective coating around nerves) lead to. This protein is vital for energy production in brain cells. Without it,, contributing to long-term disability in MS patients.Using a mouse model of MS called, researchers found. These mice showed early signs of myelin damage, disrupted energy supply, and eventual neuronal death, mirroring what occurs in the human brain. This makes EAE a powerful model for studying MS and testing future treatments.Mitochondria aren’t just passive players. According to the study author, the loss of energy inside brain cells isof disease progression in MS. Early damage to the myelin sheath and energy-producing structures can trigger a domino effect, leading to worsening neurological symptoms over time.The next step, the team says, is to explorealso suffer from mitochondrial problems in MS. If researchers can find ways to, it may be possible to delay or prevent the damage seen in MS.For many with MS, the gradual decline in movement and coordination can be one of the most frustrating aspects of the disease. This study provides, highlighting mitochondria as a promising target for therapies. It also reinforces the importance ofbefore irreversible brain damage sets in.These findings don’t just deepen our understanding of MS. They open the door to treatments that go beyond managing symptoms and instead focus on protecting and energizing brain cells at the root of the disease. The possibility of restoring balance and movement for millions of people is no longer a distant dream but a scientific goal within reach.Source-Medindia