Fungal Infections in Humans can be Cured Using Bacteria in Frog's Skin

Font : A- A+



Fungal infections can now be treated with the help of bacteria present in frog's skin. The bacteria may help develop alternative drugs to treat diseases caused by fungi that are becoming more drug-resistant in humans, reveals a new study.

Fungal Infections in Humans can be Cured Using Bacteria in Frog's Skin



The study showed that Pseudomonas Cichorii -- a bacteria with antifungal properties living on frog's skins -- can potentially inhibit the growth of Aspergillus Fumigatus (A. Fumigatus) -- a fungus that causes invasive aspergillosis -- an infectious disease -- in humans with impaired immune system.



‘The research has identified a potential antifungal compound in frog's skin that would fight against pathogenic fungal infections affecting humans and amphibians.’ The research also holds promise for frogs, as the bacteria may help defy the chytridiomycosis epidemic, a major cause of disease-related deaths among amphibians worldwide, the researchers said.



"We are showing to the scientific community a set of possible alternative molecules to fight fungal drug resistance in humans," said lead author Christian Martin, from the Institute for Scientific Research and High Technology Services in Panama.



"Although more studies are needed, our collaboration could spark interest in conservation of amphibians as a novel source of bioactive compounds in humans.



"For amphibians, this is a promising study because there are only four chemically described bacterial secondary metabolites that inhibit chytrid fungi," Martin said.



For the study, published in Scientific Reports journal, the team traveled to the Chiriqui highlands in Panama, where the chytrid fungus, responsible for the disease chytridiomycosis, has severely affected amphibian populations.



They collected samples from seven frog species to find out what kind of skin bacteria they harbored.



In the laboratory, 201 bacterial strains were retrieved from the samples and tested against A. Fumigatus, in patients having an impaired immune system.



Of these, 29 showed antifungal activity, but particularly one bacterium called Pseudomonas Cichorii showed the greatest potential to inhibit the growth of A. Fumigatus.



"I consider that bioprospecting compounds from skin secretions or bacteria living in frog's skins is just the beginning," said scientist Roberto Ibanez from the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama City.



"This research has identified an antifungal compound produced by frog skin bacteria, which may be used to control pathogenic fungi affecting humans and amphibians. More research will be required to determine its potential medicinal use," Ibanez said.







Source: IANS The study showed that-- a bacteria with antifungal properties living on frog's skins -- can potentially inhibit the growth of-- a fungus that causes invasive aspergillosis -- an infectious disease -- in humans with impaired immune system.The research also holds promise for frogs, as the bacteria may help defy the chytridiomycosis epidemic, a major cause of disease-related deaths among amphibians worldwide, the researchers said."We are showing to the scientific community a set of possible alternative molecules to fight fungal drug resistance in humans," said lead author Christian Martin, from the Institute for Scientific Research and High Technology Services in Panama."Although more studies are needed, our collaboration could spark interest in conservation of amphibians as a novel source of bioactive compounds in humans."For amphibians, this is a promising study because there are only four chemically described bacterial secondary metabolites that inhibit chytrid fungi," Martin said.For the study, published injournal, the team traveled to the Chiriqui highlands in Panama, where the chytrid fungus, responsible for the disease chytridiomycosis, has severely affected amphibian populations.They collected samples from seven frog species to find out what kind of skin bacteria they harbored.In the laboratory, 201 bacterial strains were retrieved from the samples and tested against, in patients having an impaired immune system.Of these, 29 showed antifungal activity, but particularly one bacterium calledshowed the greatest potential to inhibit the growth of"I consider that bioprospecting compounds from skin secretions or bacteria living in frog's skins is just the beginning," said scientist Roberto Ibanez from the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama City."This research has identified an antifungal compound produced by frog skin bacteria, which may be used to control pathogenic fungi affecting humans and amphibians. More research will be required to determine its potential medicinal use," Ibanez said.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: