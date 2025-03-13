Autistic Individuals in the Workforce: Making Job Interviews Fairer

Autistic job candidates face challenges in interviews, and improvements like flexible timings, advance preparation, and skill-based assessments can help.
Job interviews can be nerve-wracking for anyone, but for individuals with autism, they can be even more challenging. They may struggle with making eye contact or speak too quickly. They might not pick up on social cues or may fidget to manage discomfort from things like noise or bright lights. Studies have also indicated that interviews tend to focus more on evaluating a candidate's social skills rather than their actual job-related abilities (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Job Interviews Can Be a Hurdle for Autistic Applicants
Go to source). A new study by Maira E. Ezerins, a doctoral candidate in management at the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas, examines both the challenges autistic job candidates face in an interview and how they want the process changed to accommodate them.
The paper was published in the most recent issue of Journal of Management. The co-authors are Walton College management professors Lauren S. Simon and Christopher C. Rosen, who both serve on Ezerins’ dissertation committee.
‘Did You Know?
About 1 in 100 children has autism, characteristics may be detected in early childhood, but autism is often not diagnosed until much later. #medindia #autism #children’
About 1 in 100 children has autism, characteristics may be detected in early childhood, but autism is often not diagnosed until much later. #medindia #autism #children’
Advertisement
Rise of Autism Awareness in Hiring PracticesEzerins’ dissertation is focused on autistic women in the workplace. She came to the subject while working as a management consultant. A supervisor asked Ezerins about employees who had excellent records but struggled to engage socially with colleagues. Could they have undiagnosed autism? At the same time, Ezerins saw large companies like Microsoft, Wells Fargo and the accounting firm EY trying to hire more autistic people.
“They can be very detail oriented, so companies in the tech sector in particular are noticing this as an untapped labor pool, I started exploring the topic, and I found that there’s so many unanswered questions” Ezerins said.
Advertisement
Previous Research on Autism and Job InterviewsPast research on autism and job interviews focused on how autistic candidates could change their behavior. The onus was on the autistic person to manage or hide their autism, an approach known as impression management tactics. Ezerins wanted to hear from autistic individuals about how an employer could change the interview process to better suit their needs.
“I think a large problem with existing research on autism is that it’s coming from a medical model, where autism is positioned as a deficit,” she said.
The study surveyed 100 autistic people and 100 allistic, or non-autistic, individuals about their experiences in job interviews. Overall, autistic job applicants had more anxiety during interviews and were concerned about how potential employers viewed their autistic traits.
Advertisement
Survey Insights: Understanding Autistic Candidates' NeedsBased on the responses from the survey, Ezerins and her co-authors created a checklist of concrete steps a company could take to improve the job interview experience for autistic candidates. The suggestions include giving candidates more flexibility over the time and date of an interview, providing general questions and topics for the interview in advance, and letting applicants showcase their skills for a position in ways that do not rely on social skills.
Many non-autistic survey participants said they would also welcome these accommodations to reduce stress and help them better show their qualifications for a potential job.
“The accommodations we offer can be implemented for everyone. They can reduce the need for anyone to disclose they’re neurodivergent and help improve performance for autistic and non-autistic applicants alike,” Ezerins said.
Reference:
- Job Interviews Can Be a Hurdle for Autistic Applicants - (https://arkansasresearch.uark.edu/job-interviews-can-be-a-hurdle-for-autistic-applicants/)
Source-Eurekalert